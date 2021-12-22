Thank you to all the people who set up Christmas displays at the fairgrounds, I hope this will be a yearly thing.
With the recent departure of Dr. Jenny Hall-Jones as she takes a lateral move to a college in Michigan, after having a successful career here at Ohio University, one can only assume that there is deep trouble in Cutler Hall. Many outstanding people have been let go or quickly exited these past 2 years, and the 35% drop in enrollment over recent years should be a wake up call! Our past 2 presidents were an embarrassment, and now we drag a man out of retirement to play Superman to a dying institution. Nosotros estamos en problemas!
Kind of tough to take the OU Presidential Health Directives for mask wearing in indoor campus spaces seriously when the president himself goes maskless while sitting in the stands at OU basketball games. Come on, President Sherman, lead by example.
So, if I understand your article, rather than utilize Ohio EPA’s construction grants program and scoring criteria — in use for nearly 50 years for such public works projects — the Ohio Repubs decided to funnel the funding decisions to the highly politicized DoD, using some hokey point system. Is it just SE Ohio that saw the funds gerrymandered to Repub counties? If I recall, precious few congressional Repubs voted for the legislation that created all this funding. $250M for such important infrastructure seems paltry out of $5.37B, anyway, leaving needy counties to essentially fight over scraps.
The Athens News editor’s response to more prudence and less filtering regarding Athens Voice submissions is disturbing. What’s the point of creating a commons where a community of discerning voices can be heard, only to increasingly restrict what they can say? First the Voice was overrun by trolls spreading mis- and disinformation and political bile. Now only local content is deemed relevant? We take our lessons widely and share them locally to reduce future mistakes – in the micro and macro. Managed properly, the Athens Voice serves that purpose well. It needn’t be either a wildly swinging or idled pendulum.
Comments on local issues are preferred, but I don’t restrict submissions solely to those referring to Athens County issues. Readers have abundant resources elsewhere to debate national and international issues; I would rather that the Voice not become a duplicate of Twitter or Facebook. — CC
A friend has complained to me that The Athens Voice now refuses submissions coming from the same IP address. Is that true? That would mean that two members of the same household, for example, could not submit comments, and that the library computers are all worthless for submitting to the Voice. Alarming, if true. Please clarify.
Duplicate submissions from the same IP address are not allowed. I instituted the policy after discovering that the vast majority of Voice submissions during the past year were coming from a single commenter. IP addresses commonly comprise a series of four figures separated by a dot. The first two identify the network a device (smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer) uses to connect to the internet. The final figure is usually unique to an individual device. For the reasons you cite — different people in a household, public computers on a network — The IP addresses must be identical to trigger the restriction. The first three figures can be the same; I look at the last one. — CC
Thanks to the tech gurus who have explained the flaws in my understanding of IP addresses. I'll bear those in mind when evaluating multiple submissions from the same IP. [beam]
The editor's explanation of IP addresses is only partially correct — and in the context of the post above about submissions is WRONG.
There are two types of IP addresses: Public (or WAN) and Local (LAN). Most users connecting via wifi or a wired connection will actually have 2 IP addresses. Their local address, which is assigned by their router and IS device-specific. Typically these are in the range of either 192.168.0.xx or 192.168.1.xx. With rare exceptions (typically in specific business applications) their PUBLIC address is assigned singly to their modem, and ALL devices connected to that router will appear to the outside as sharing that SINGLE IP address.
Here's an easy way to test. On a device connected to your local network (most likely wifi), go to settings and check your IP address — that's your LAN IP. NOW, go to http://whatsmyip.net. This site will show you your PUBLIC IP. This is the IP the editor is seeing on the submission log. Now, do the same with another locally connected device — you'll see a different LOCAL address, but the same PUBLIC address. All of that said, the original poster is correct — multiple people submitting from the same household will likely show the SAME IP.
You might want to consult someone in IT about your IP assumption. My understanding is that the IP address you see is the one obtained by the router (in a home setup). You won't be able to see the local address of the actual device because those are assigned by the router. From your perspective all devices served by the router will have the same IP address.
