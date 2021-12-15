“I know everyone in Athens county should be driving in NASCAR, but crossing the double yellow line in the curves is getting out of hand. It’s no wonder we have lots of head on collisions, drivers don’t even go back into their lane when there’s oncoming traffic. Can ODOT put the rumbling things in the curved double yellow line areas similar to what they have along the berm and down the center line of 33 south of Athens? At least that would make it a little unpleasant to cross or drive on the double yellow line.”
“It was recently reported, ‘Failing and outdated infrastructure at the core of region’s water woes.’ Boo hoo hoo. Water is a boutique issue. The real issues facing SE Ohio are diversity, equity, LGBTQ, empowerment, and systematic racism.”
I <3 sarcasm! But your list is missing “economic justice,” which (IMO) is a fundamental issue behind our lousy infrastructure. Equity is tied into the infrastructure question, too, both in terms of income equity (poorer counties have fewer resources to address infrastructure problems) — and geographical equity (government’s long history of ignoring Appalachia). And advocating for one issue doesn’t mean the others aren’t important.
“The loud music at restaurants and even the grocery store is annoying and unnecessary. It’s almost impossible to have a conversation with the person across the table while dining. I little background music is lovely, but the loud music would be more appropriate at a dance venue. At the local grocery store, trying to communicate with employees/ or other shoppers while wearing a mask can only be accomplished by practically screaming. Add the loud music to the very loud conversation and the din becomes very off-putting. There are actually a few places locally where I never dine and have heard other people say the same.”
“Just finished the article on water and infrastructure problems. I think if people began to support public policy that in fact gave money to infrastructure, some of these issues would not exist. The people in the rural part of the county vote Republican. Republicans do not believe in providing any sort of financial support for their citizens. What the Republican party does is cut taxes for very wealthy people and create obstacles for legislation to be passed. So people work against their own interest. If people continue to vote against their own interests, then whine about the lack of infrastructure, then we’ve got a problem. Folks, wake up. It makes absolutely no sense to continue this mindless sort of a pattern of voting and you have no excuse to whine about the subject.”
“Voting against their own interests”? See the editorial on page 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.