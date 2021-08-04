Athens City Pool
“Apparently the Athens City Pool ‘has slashed hours: The pool is now closed Monday through Thursday and operates with significantly reduced hours and limited capacity on other days.’ Didn’t we, the citizens of Athens, approve a tax levy in November 2014 to pay for the pool? It wasn’t open in 2020 and now it is barely open at all. Are we, the taxpayers of Athens, going to be getting a corresponding refund? Isn’t Athens getting $2,500,000 from the American Rescue Plan? Where’s that money going? (The city pool in nearby Sistersville, WV is open — and free — all summer.)”
“And the gold medal for swimming pool management goes to the Athens Ohio Department of Recreation.”
Back to school (?)
“If you have teenagers, you know there is chatter amongst them that the schools are not going to open in August. Back to Zoom? Is this merely idle gossip?”
“American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten: ‘We’re going to try to open up schools.’ (July 28, 2021)”
“At a recent meeting of the Athens School Board, there was some kind of talk about the new schools being ‘over budget.’ The Superintendent mentioned that the school system may have ‘to go back to the taxpayers’ to solicit more funds.”
#kindness
“In response to “Lifeguards blow the whistle.” Many businesses have been understaffed since the pandemic has started, Kroger especially. Kroger employees working through this don’t get any gratitude, they just get attitude from customers. Like it’s the employees’ fault the lines are long, the carts are all in the parking lot, the products aren’t always stocked...to all the Kroger shoppers, patience & kindness go a long way.”
“Hundreds of future students and parents touring OU. Drinking fountains disabled. Be kind — get these folks some water!”
Politics
“Jeff LaRe claims to be conservative and claims to support law enforcement. Yet, when it comes to supporting the investigation and prosecution of the armed thugs who assaulted law enforcement and attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Jeff LaRe is silent. Mr. LaRe, if you support an attack on our democracy and the assault of Americans engaged in law enforcement, then you are not conservative. You might be a radical extremist, but you are not conservative and you only support law enforcement when it suits your purpose.”
“At the high jump competition at the Tokyo Olympics, there was a tie for first place. The contestants were offered the opportunity of a ‘jump-off’ to determine the winner. ‘May we have two golds?’ asked one. ‘Yes, it’s possible,’ was the reply. And so both became Olympic champions. Perhaps our politicians can learn from this: that it’s not about finding a way to beat the other guy, but to find a way where both can win.”
Burning questions
“Are water, sewer, and recycling rates going to be increased, again, in January 2022? Seventh or eighth year in a row?”
“Is George Floyd out of fashion this week?”
Yes, I have heard that Athens City Schools is going to have to ask for more money so that they can build a new high school or renovate the old one. If they do, I wish they would put this on the ballot when the OU students aren't here. I am tired of paying for taxes that they vote for and then don't have to pay.
