Athens mask mandate
In support of Athens' mask mandate! Athens Council Member Ben Ziff, who works at Donkey Coffee, said, 'None of us want to close down again, that is a huge of jobs and revenue.' Interesting. As for me, I'm not spending one penny in Athens until March 1, 2022 (if I'm still around). I'm gonna use Amazon, buy groceries, gas, etc. anywhere outside Athens city limits. If there is going to be a 'huge loss of jobs and revenue' in Athens, this loss will be self-inflicted. (And, let's see what all these mandates! do to OU enrollment winter semester.)
Mask mandates in Ohio are illegal. Ohio Law SB22. If we are going to start being required to carry ‘paperwork’ then I’m gonna carry a copy of this law with me. (Google & print it.) As for The Union Bar’s ‘vaccine requirement’ I say, ‘Boycott the Union.’ And, ‘Boycott Stuart’s Opera House.’ And, ‘Boycott Donkey Coffee.’ (Repeat as necessary.)
One often hears about 'mental health' and the dire need for 'mental health services' and so on. But what effects do 'mask mandates' and other COVID-related measures (e.g. social distancing, quarantining, shunning, etc.) have on mental health? Masks (and similar implements) are dehumanizing and inhumane. What are the mental health consequences of never seeing the face of a teacher — or even your 'counselor'? Are our local leaders concerned about mental health — or not? Masks are self-evidently contrary to mental health. Adding 'counseling services' won't help. You can't have it both ways. Our local 'leaders' speak with fork-ed tongues.
Editor's note: Stephen Utych (2021). "No, Face Masks Aren’t Dehumanizing." Political Studies Review Vol. 19, issue 3, pages 528–53. DOI: 10.1177/1478929921993764
Kudos to the workers at Seamans for so diligently enforcing the mask mandate. We appreciate you!
Ohio University
Last Friday, Ohio University sent out an email (via Robin Muhammad, Faculty Senate Chair) outlining guerrilla tactics faculty members (50% vaccinated) can use against any students who dare to be freethinkers or show backbone. So emblematic of OU. 20 years ago, OU was focused on developing leadership and entrepreneurship skills in students. Today students are trained to be (required to be) submissive, uncritical drones. For 5+ years now (pre-pandemic), OU has been increasingly haranguing and browbeating and belittling students at every turn. How awful the ‘corporate culture’ of OU has become. Result? A precipitous and continuing decline in enrollment.
Editor's note: Muhammad's email offers guidelines for interacting with students who refuse to wear masks in class or in labs. The Athens NEWS will have an update on OU's fall 2021 enrollment figures after the university completes its official census on September 6.
Classes have begun at Ohio University. Less than 1/2 of faculty members have enrolled in OU’s ‘mandatory’ COVID ‘Testing Pathway’. It’s gonna be interesting to see who blinks first.
Local matters
Come on Athens county engineer's office! This is the third year in a row you have not allowed us to have chip and seal on swett Hollow road. Whoever you're mad at I wish you would get over it we would like to have a little bit of dust control out here!
Once again, come to the pool and it’s closed due to staffing issues (on a Friday no less when they said they’d be open!). This has been a disastrous summer for the pool and has disappointed hundred of kids in Athens county who have spent the last year with little else to do. I would LOVE if someone in charge could tell us how they’re going to prevent this from happening next summer. A beautiful new pool sits empty in the meantime.
I just need to express my thanks to Kindred Market. This beautiful little market has filled a void that Athens so desperately needed. It’s full of local foods, healthy prepared options, and knowledgeable staff. To top it off, they provide a safe shopping experience, not all groceries stores in town can say the same. Thank you for caring, it shows!
With the closure of Johnson Road, and rightly so, it is now time for Athens Township and the City of Athens to build a connector road from Columbus Road to Johnson Road so students Athens City Schools that live in Athens won't have to get on a highway to get to school.
COVID-19 vaccine
We can't outlaw abortion because my body my right but you can mandate me to get a COVID shot. What about my body my right?
Wake up antivaxxers! You can't vote if you're dead (or much of anything else).
In the NEWS (or not)
Wonderful poem by Eliot Kalman!
Terry Smith's opinion, piece is an insult to conservatives. First, he says the old school conservatives are gone. Then he maligns them all for the actions of a small group on January 6th. Remember the DC rally protest was estimated at several hundred thousand. And has Terry Smith ever actually spoken with a conservative about his /her values or January 6th? Oh, right. It was all a dream. Cop out!
In answer to the man who just gave his 160th pint of blood: Congratulations, but I in July just gave my 166th. More than 24 pints were lost from Red Cross records when they were converted to computer records. Congratulations again.
Classes have begun at Ohio University. What are the enrollment numbers?
Editor's note: OU's official student census date is September 6. Look for an enrollment update in the September 8 issue of the Athens NEWS.
General
Now that we do schooling, paying bills, and 911 on our internet connection, it has become a utility. Since Internet access is so obviously a utility, it needs to be moved under the PUCO (Public Utilities Commission of Ohio). Since no career politician will commit political suicide by introducing such a measure, we will need a citizen's initiative to make this happen. Maybe The 'News could conduct an Internet poll to see how many would sign such a petition.
Everywhere I see that people are obese, have multiple health issues and infirmities, and nobody wants to point out the real cause of all this malady: our for-profit food manufacturing system. American food is mostly not nutritious, and often toxic, but nobody wants to talk about that.
