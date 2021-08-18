Current events/local
“Don’t let Athens City Schools fool you. If they had been truly concerned about safety on roads through The Plains with a Johnson Rd/33 closure, they wouldn’t have chosen to put seven of the 12 grades (4-6, 9-12) in The Plains in 2022. They knew the issue and ignored it. ODOT is doing the right thing by eliminating a dangerous high school shortcut. Now The Plains needs to do the right thing and create an infrastructure development plan. Maybe move beyond a village of the pre-1960s and incorporate? For the naysayers of closing Johnson, read ANews of 10/10/2019.”
“‘The Athens solid waste fund has experienced a deficit since 2020. In order to balance the fund, Council will raise solid waste rates by 5%, as well as a $2 increase in the recycling fee.’ Seventh year in a row for this increase? Hmm. ‘Solid waste’ includes stuff meant for recycling. Are rates going up, again, because of exploding costs associated with Athens’ ineffective so-called ‘recycling’ system? Are the citizens of Athens being asked to pay both a 5% increase and a $2/month fee to support a system that really doesn’t recycle much of anything? Let’s see the numbers.”
Current events/general
“If 50 years ago, the powers in the world had listened to environmentalists, climatologists and other scientists, hippies and others. our world would be in a very different place today.”
“The best thing for America would be for Joe and his administration to go back to the basement.”
“Since when was dissent made illegal? If you don’t agree with the ‘preferred narrative’ you may be branded a domestic terrorist. Better go back and read that First Amendment again.”
COVID-19
“They say you can’t fix stupid, but COVID sure is giving it a try.”
“The latest Repub talking point seems to be to ‘let the parents decide’ if their child wears a mask to school. As troubling as that concept is when you consider a school as a teachers’ workplace, it makes one wonder how far this argument of gov’t non-protection will go? State and local laws require children in vehicles to use seat belts. To use a Repub anti-mask argument, seat restraints ‘limit social interaction and can be damaging to a child’s development.’ Should it be the parent’s choice to use child restraints, or is it beneficial to the safety and protection of the child and society to require them?”
“I survived the Athens County Fair / COVID fest.”
Ohio University
“For years, Ohio University’s Office of Global Opportunities has been engaged in self-serving, internal OU turf wars. At every turn, it has attempted to eliminate ‘faculty-led’ study abroad programs. The academic quality of OU study abroad programs has suffered immensely as the OGO staff are bureaucrats and not academics. And now the OGO has created a new administrative position: ‘Assistant Director of Global Security’ to be housed (where else?) in the OGO. Ironically, how many OU students have studied abroad since spring 2020? And 2022 isn’t looking good for international students travel. OU sure does love adding administrator$.”
“Questions about Ohio University football: What percent of the football players are vaccinated? (OU will likely say they they can’t answer because of privacy, HIPPA laws — but this is nonsense. OU has discussed % concerning other groups, e.g., ‘students,’ ‘faculty,’ etc.) What percent of the football players have declared their ‘COVID Pathway’? Last year, OU justified exceptions made for football players by saying they were taking ‘special precautions.’ OK, fair enough. Just let the general public know what those ‘special precautions’ are specifically and then we (like the maskless football team while practicing) can follow those same precautions.“
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.