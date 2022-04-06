Editor's note: This is the last Athens Voice. We will no longer be accepting anonymous submissions. Readers are still encouraged to submit Letters to the Editor
“When you are driving east from Albany to Athens and just past the Athens livestock facility there is a billboard labeled Margies Meatloaf mecca. I usually don’t look at it but do sometimes to see if it is gone. It’s been there well over 2 years. Billboards are not cheap too rent and I wonder if this is some kind of marketing scheme. Meatloaf is mega fat grams and strawberry milk is loaded with sugar. Given the picture of the lady on the billboard can someone be poking fun at obesity. I know billboards are a great way to advertise and they change routinely. I say enough is enough on this one. Oh by the way this same billboard resided on Rt 33 heading east from Nelsonville to Athens a few years back.”
“One large piece of styrofoam, when collected by the powerful high flood waters of our wonderful Hocking River, becomes hundreds upon hundreds of small pieces of styrofoam by the time it is deposited down river on the beautiful green banks of our river. All I can hope and pray for is that maybe people will have courage to call out the litterers. Stop them in mid-throw and ask them “what the #@*%5E are you doing man?”
“No pride in genocide! No hate in my state! No, no, no, none.”
“COVID antibodies-testing is now widely available. Many countries around the world are now accepting such antibodies tests (in place of vaccine documentation) for entry. But not the Athens Film Fest. (Antibodies tests not accepted. Vaccine documentation required.) No explanation ‘why’ is available, only: ‘Because we say so!’”
“Shaming Late Stage Capitalism
Learning about the fall of Rome, it sounds pretty sucky. A plague resulted in a labor shortage, bad military leadership, Christianity mattered more than the government, multiple civil wars, infighting, decisions created the benefit the rich more than the poor – Hey! Wait a minute.
It’s like when cows get sore udders because you’re overmilking them. The problem isn’t the cow. The cow merely presents the problem.”
