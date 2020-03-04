Re: Previous “Athens Voice” that tried to draw a parallel between Confederate leaders and George Washington because of slave ownership. “George Washington did not take up arms against the United States. Nice try at a false equivalence.”
“Thank you to the Lee Township employee for the great job on Dixon Road. Hope the trustees appreciate you!”
“Re: SNAP cuts. So the only ones affected are ‘the able bodied adults without dependents.’ So now all they have to do is drop a kid and they get to continue to sit on their crack and snort crack.”
“The U.S. Surgeon General has urged the public to stop buying facemasks, saying they are not effective in preventing people from catching the coronavirus. The U.S. Surgeon General has warned that if people stockpile masks, fewer face masks will be available to health-care providers who need them as they care for infected patients. The U.S. Surgeon General also says that if health-care providers can't get facemasks to care for sick patients, it puts these health-care providers and our communities at risk. The utilitarian argument here is clear. But are facemasks effective – or not?”
“The Presidential Memorial Certificate Program just sent me a certificate honoring my late husband's service in Vietnam signed by Donald Trump. This unsolicited honor seems conveniently sent during an election year. The money for this program should instead be used for all our veterans needing health care and support services!”
“If last week’s unprovoked dog attack on the judge candidate had been a teenager, child or adult seeking anything equally innocuous or medical aid, a jury or jurist wouldn’t be as dismissive as the owner, no matter how profuse the professions of personal fear or property rights. Beneath the thin veil of bravado and machismo, the owner should be sweating bullets. Failure to restrain dogs through adequate training, as in to not attack unless provoked, is criminal on any owner’s part. That his negligence didn’t result in death is fortunate. Negligence should be the entire focus of this matter.”
“The Confederacy was a treasonous cause; they were treated far to leniently.
“To the young woman at Aldi who asked me about juicing last Thursday: I gave you terrible advice. I forgot the really important part, which is to enjoy your body just the way it is, because there's no guarantee it will ever get better (indeed, you should be asking yourself, does it even need to?) but you can be damn sure it will get worse! There's a myth that any woman who works hard enough at it can become ‘hot’ but every part of that is a lie. Just take good care of yourself.”
“Obsequious email (March 2) from OU’s Office of Instructional Innovation to (remaining) OU faculty: ‘Dear Colleagues, faculty who teach large enrollment classes are incredibly valuable to our Ohio University community. The influence of faculty members in these highly challenging [sic] courses is profound. Utilizing best practices in teaching and learning, [the Office of Instructional Innovation] aims to build a supportive community that harnesses faculty’s existing expertise, and introduces ideas and resources to help enhance student engagement and success.’ Translated into English: ‘Dear Senior Research Professor, if adjunct instructors can teach low-level mega-sections, so can you!’”
Concerning the First and Seventh paragraph, under the universal definition of slavery, such practice no longer exists in the United States. No slave holders nor slaves are alive today in the USA. Slavery is very much alive and well in Africa and the Middle East. Rather than rant about something long past in the USA, you should go now to Africa and the Mideast and end slavery now. Go there now.
Concerning the Confederacy. We see today a Confederacy of cities and states who refuse to allow the enforcement of the Rule of Law with regard to illegal entry into the USA in violation of the law which was written by our Lion of the Senate, Ted Kennedy, a Democrat. Because of this, we see citizens of this new Confederacy ravaged and victimized by illegal foreign nationals. Sadly, we see a growing Confederacy in many of our Progressive cities and states. Some in California want to leave the United States and form their own county. Treasonous talk.
So, I am glad somany oppose slavery. Go to Africa and the Mideast and end it. Let’s oppose a growing Confederacy and support the Rule of Law.
Re: presidential certificate. Everything an elected leader you oppose does something good, you assign the worse motivations. Two thoughts about the "money" being better used: every year for the past 10 Congress has approved the Obama budget that had the 1 trillion stimulus. This means every year we have an extra trillion dollars for an economic disaster that is over. That trillion was a union bailout, and even Obama said it didn't do anything. Why no outrage over the trillions wasted? Second, Bernie Sanders ruined the VA, so maybe you could get on the Trump train? Maybe?
https://www.cem.va.gov/pmc.asp A Presidential Memorial Certificate (PMC) is an engraved paper certificate, signed by the current President, to honor the memory of deceased Veterans who are eligible for burial in a national cemetery.
This program was initiated in March 1962 by President John F. Kennedy and has been continued by all subsequent Presidents. Statutory authority for the program is Section 112, Title 38, of the United States Code.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) administers the PMC program by preparing the certificates which bear the current President's signature expressing the country's grateful recognition of the Veteran's service in the United States Armed Forces.
This was not a program invented by Donald Trump to intrude into your life at the expense of your deceased veteran's sacrifice. The program exists to extend one last opportunity for a nation to express its gratitude and to honor the fallen. Ignore the signature. Accept the certificate as a heart felt expression of our concern from We The People.
