Re: Previous “Athens Voice” that tried to draw a parallel between Confederate leaders and George Washington because of slave ownership. “George Washington did not take up arms against the United States. Nice try at a false equivalence.”

“Thank you to the Lee Township employee for the great job on Dixon Road. Hope the trustees appreciate you!”

“Re: SNAP cuts. So the only ones affected are ‘the able bodied adults without dependents.’ So now all they have to do is drop a kid and they get to continue to sit on their crack and snort crack.”

“The U.S. Surgeon General has urged the public to stop buying facemasks, saying they are not effective in preventing people from catching the coronavirus. The U.S. Surgeon General has warned that if people stockpile masks, fewer face masks will be available to health-care providers who need them as they care for infected patients. The U.S. Surgeon General also says that if health-care providers can't get facemasks to care for sick patients, it puts these health-care providers and our communities at risk. The utilitarian argument here is clear. But are facemasks effective – or not?”

“The Presidential Memorial Certificate Program just sent me a certificate honoring my late husband's service in Vietnam signed by Donald Trump. This unsolicited honor seems conveniently sent during an election year. The money for this program should instead be used for all our veterans needing health care and support services!”

“If last week’s unprovoked dog attack on the judge candidate had been a teenager, child or adult seeking anything equally innocuous or medical aid, a jury or jurist wouldn’t be as dismissive as the owner, no matter how profuse the professions of personal fear or property rights. Beneath the thin veil of bravado and machismo, the owner should be sweating bullets. Failure to restrain dogs through adequate training, as in to not attack unless provoked, is criminal on any owner’s part. That his negligence didn’t result in death is fortunate. Negligence should be the entire focus of this matter.”

“The Confederacy was a treasonous cause; they were treated far to leniently.

“To the young woman at Aldi who asked me about juicing last Thursday: I gave you terrible advice. I forgot the really important part, which is to enjoy your body just the way it is, because there's no guarantee it will ever get better (indeed, you should be asking yourself, does it even need to?) but you can be damn sure it will get worse! There's a myth that any woman who works hard enough at it can become ‘hot’ but every part of that is a lie. Just take good care of yourself.”

“Obsequious email (March 2) from OU’s Office of Instructional Innovation to (remaining) OU faculty: ‘Dear Colleagues, faculty who teach large enrollment classes are incredibly valuable to our Ohio University community. The influence of faculty members in these highly challenging [sic] courses is profound. Utilizing best practices in teaching and learning, [the Office of Instructional Innovation] aims to build a supportive community that harnesses faculty’s existing expertise, and introduces ideas and resources to help enhance student engagement and success.’ Translated into English: ‘Dear Senior Research Professor, if adjunct instructors can teach low-level mega-sections, so can you!’”

