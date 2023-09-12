This week’s question: What’s your favorite part of fall?
Last week’s question: What do you consider to be must-do activities in Athens County?
Responses appear below. Some have been edited for punctuation and content:
“Rent a pontoon boat and enjoy the fall colors on Burr Oak Lake.”
“Athens has several wineries just outside of town where you can catch beautiful sunsets. The food and wine are food, atmospheric serene and quiet with winter fires. Pleasant Hill is my favorite but they’re all lovely.”
“The Athens Farmers Market! Delicious food, local artists, musicians, and getting to interact with the people of your community. And it’s open ALL YEAR LONG!”
“Ponder life at the Eldredge mural at the OU art building. Climb Bong Hill, ponder how to get back down without killing yourself. Lunch at Bagel St. Deli. Dinner and beers at Casa. Catch a band at the Union. Late night snack at the Burrito Buggy. Late, late night at Good Fellas.”
“Work.”
“Leave.”
“Miller’s Chicken is not just a tradition, it’s an institution.
“A bike ride on Angel Ridge; a kayak float at strouds Run State Park, a Case chimichanga and Van Helsing Bloody Mary; a hammock on the Green; Athens Farmers Market; a Tuesday night pickup game of soccer; the cherry blossom bloom by the Hocking River; the Athens City Pool; a Trust Me Dance night; a trail run on Hollow Point; White’s Mill; a trip to Devil’s Kettle followed up with a Little Fish visit; and Athens Library.”
“Passion Works Studio.”
“You mean Athens has more than just bars. Fooled me.”
“Spend a weekend at Burr Oak State Park — Lodge and Conference Center.”
“Check out Tom Jenkins Dam too!”
“Athens Farmers Market.”
“Smoke crack.”
“Picking up something from Rice Family Brewing, LLC”
“K-hole in the spacement.”
“Tony’s Tavern for happy hour.”
