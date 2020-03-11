“Trump is the spoiled rotten apple at the bottom of the barrel of spoiled rotten apples.”
“Boycott the Bobcats. Boycott OU’s Division I sports. Boycott the Bobcats.”
“Nature is the barometer and final arbiter, responding to carbon efficiencies, not economic efficiencies. Until such time as our economic systems and personal choices are irrevocably pinned to the carbon cycle, our species will increasingly circle the drain.”
"Why do the online trolls at www.athensnews.com support or demand cleaning everyone else’s houses in far-off places before ever thinking about cleaning our own? It’s like telling your children they don’t have to brush their teeth because the dental health in (fill-in-the-blank) is worse than here, or not to worry about playing with matches because it’s Australia that’s on fire. Nuts, to a power of 10.”
“Hey Litterbugs, the side of the road is NOT your personal trash can. How difficult is it to keep your can, plastic bottle, burger wrapper, etc. in the car until you get home. Let's keep our beautiful countryside beautiful – DON'T LITTER!"
“In modern capitalist America, food need not be nutritious, or even safe to consume. It need only be profitable to make and sell. No wonder the cancer rates are thru the roof. All this for-profit chemistry is gonna kill us all.”
“OU's budget problem partly results from declining enrollment. To prevent faculty cuts, OU's AAUP chapter now threatens to inform prospective students that cuts reduce the faculty's ability to deliver on their educational mission. Potential students so informed will be less likely to choose OU, accelerating the declining enrollment; and the faculty's plight will go from bad to worse. Am I missing something?”
“Ohio University has found (apparently using an ‘abundance of caution,’ i.e., over-reacting) the Marching 110 guilty of ‘cultural issues.’ It’s amazing: the University is never wrong about anything. Ever. Many organizations make mistakes from time to time. Not OU! This nonsense just adds to the perception that the University is completely adrift and rudderless. (Or worse: STASI-like.) Then again, members of the Marching 110 were rolling around in their jackets trying to add patina. The Marching 110 were accused; they must be guilty of something. (OU: Stop using the phrase ‘abundance of caution.’ It is grating.)”
“Imagine a youth, loved with flawful love by it's collection of family and community, having bewildered reception of it's joy of life and bafflement at the definitions of flaw targeted toward it's true innocence. W.E.B. Du Bois did.”
“OU faculty – Unionize already!”
“Lucky for us, Trump knows more about the coronavirus than the doctors do. So stop all the fussing. Oh yeah, even though he says science is a hoax, he wants the scientists to hurry up with the vaccine. So with chubby Don at the helm, we should be in good shape.”
“The coronavirus may be the point where Trump’s single-minded focus on making politics and self-interest the motivation for every decision, statement and tweet runs head-on into the unassailable truth of science. It sure would be nice if he and his minions were the only ones to pay for that corruption of priorities at the heart of his presidency.”
“Monsters don’t scare me. Coronovirus doesn’t scare me. Clownovirus does. What is Clownovirus you may ask? Clownovirus is a virus that turns people into clowns. I’m definitely afraid of clowns.”
“The local economy is likely to suffer greatly as a result of OU canceling in-person classes till the end of March. This is very serious stuff, folks.”
The first sentence is filled with nothing but hate, bitterness and rage. As a Democrat, we need to be concerned about our party and candidates. One is a Socialist who has praised Cuba and the old failed Soviet Union. The three proven failed social, economic and political systems are feudalism, socialism, and communism. Nevertheless, some foolishly support these failed concepts. Our candidate (Joe) has made serious gaffs such that even some in our progressive media are beginning to question his cognitive abilities. He came unglued using profanity at a UAW worker, then there was the dog soldier comment! There are serious concerns about Joe.
So far as the ‘cleaning house’ issue and Australia, let’s understand weather and history. In 1642, Able Tasman wrote of smoke in th sky and scorched trees wherever his expedition landed. In 1770, Capt. James Cook noted deliberate burning by natives created grass lands for livestock grazing. Like California, Australia has a ‘fire season’.
Concerning the anti-capitalist comment, this is the only economic system that has extended life and lifted people out of poverty. Even Communist China had to resort to a form of Capitalism to save their system. In the USA we now see what JFK proved years ago that tax and draconian regulation cuts supercharge an economy and in today’s case, the lower wage earners are better off statistically than the upper crust, according to a Moody assessment a few weeks ago. We see historic low unemployment today.
Let’s stop the hate and bitterness and false assumptions. Let’s use logic and reason. Seek professional help if necessary.
