“Trump is the spoiled rotten apple at the bottom of the barrel of spoiled rotten apples.”

“Boycott the Bobcats. Boycott OU’s Division I sports. Boycott the Bobcats.”

“Nature is the barometer and final arbiter, responding to carbon efficiencies, not economic efficiencies. Until such time as our economic systems and personal choices are irrevocably pinned to the carbon cycle, our species will increasingly circle the drain.”

"Why do the online trolls at www.athensnews.com support or demand cleaning everyone else’s houses in far-off places before ever thinking about cleaning our own? It’s like telling your children they don’t have to brush their teeth because the dental health in (fill-in-the-blank) is worse than here, or not to worry about playing with matches because it’s Australia that’s on fire. Nuts, to a power of 10.” 

“Hey Litterbugs, the side of the road is NOT your personal trash can. How difficult is it to keep your can, plastic bottle, burger wrapper, etc. in the car until you get home. Let's keep our beautiful countryside beautiful – DON'T LITTER!" 

“In modern capitalist America, food need not be nutritious, or even safe to consume. It need only be profitable to make and sell. No wonder the cancer rates are thru the roof. All this for-profit chemistry is gonna kill us all.”

“OU's budget problem partly results from declining enrollment. To prevent faculty cuts, OU's AAUP chapter now threatens to inform prospective students that cuts reduce the faculty's ability to deliver on their educational mission. Potential students so informed will be less likely to choose OU, accelerating the declining enrollment; and the faculty's plight will go from bad to worse. Am I missing something?”

“Ohio University has found (apparently using an ‘abundance of caution,’ i.e., over-reacting) the Marching 110 guilty of ‘cultural issues.’ It’s amazing: the University is never wrong about anything. Ever. Many organizations make mistakes from time to time. Not OU! This nonsense just adds to the perception that the University is completely adrift and rudderless. (Or worse: STASI-like.) Then again, members of the Marching 110 were rolling around in their jackets trying to add patina. The Marching 110 were accused; they must be guilty of something. (OU: Stop using the phrase ‘abundance of caution.’ It is grating.)”

“Imagine a youth, loved with flawful love by it's collection of family and community, having bewildered reception of it's joy of life and bafflement at the definitions of flaw targeted toward it's true innocence. W.E.B. Du Bois did.”

“OU faculty – Unionize already!”

“Lucky for us, Trump knows more about the coronavirus than the doctors do. So stop all the fussing. Oh yeah, even though he says science is a hoax, he wants the scientists to hurry up with the vaccine. So with chubby Don at the helm, we should be in good shape.”

“The coronavirus may be the point where Trump’s single-minded focus on making politics and self-interest the motivation for every decision, statement and tweet runs head-on into the unassailable truth of science. It sure would be nice if he and his minions were the only ones to pay for that corruption of priorities at the heart of his presidency.”

“Monsters don’t scare me. Coronovirus doesn’t scare me. Clownovirus does. What is Clownovirus you may ask? Clownovirus is a virus that turns people into clowns. I’m definitely afraid of clowns.”

“The local economy is likely to suffer greatly as a  result of OU canceling in-person classes till the end of March. This is very serious stuff, folks.”

