“Great progress will finally be obtained when people recognize the harm of any use of alcohol, in the way that people have recognized the harm of tobacco use.
“Defenders of not changing the Athens County Fair’s vending policy to prohibit Confederate flag merchandise keep citing concern for the First Amendment, which confirms how little they know about free speech in America. A non-governmental entity – in this case the Athens County Agricultural Society – has every right to set rules that place restrictions on vendors. Nobody would complain if they prohibited merch that glorifies child molesters. I’d say banning a symbol that’s embraced by white nationalists and Nazis makes just as much sense.”
“I've seen comments from presumably white folks describing the fear and intimidation they somehow believe a person of color would feel after walking by a fair's trinket booth that displayed items bearing the image of a Confederate flag. Now, I've yet to hear from black folks here that this is a problem that keeps them from enjoying the rest of the fun attractions our County Fair offers. As for me, I'd be more fearful of a woman wearing the "BITCH" belt buckle depicted in The NEWS story than I would be of some guy who wears the stars-and-bars just because he liked the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ TV show.”
“Hey Baileys Trail System, your privilege is showing. Rich, white, male cycling. Internet search that. Also be sure to read about communities with trails that are now priced out of homes and in return got crappy-paying jobs to serve those tourists who bought up land and houses. Gentrification on wheels.”
“Ellie Hamrick, Damon Krane and Chris Monday had good ideals but I don’t agree with their political views. However, Operation Slumlord Smackdown was a good idea. I’ve personally seen rats as big as apartments living in a rental in Athens but that’s been more than 30 years ago, and everytime I go by that apartment building, I remember seeing the rats. As for Confederate flags being sold at the Athens County Fair, I don’t see the problem with it, and if you ban it, you’re violating the First Amendment free speech and free expression.”
“I cannot believe the low turnout of voters in Athens County and that all six tax levies passed and a sales tax hike didn't pass. If you want to give your money to these organizations, do it yourself. Don't increase personal property taxes. It should be if you don't own personal property, you cannot vote on personal property tax issues. There should be a sales tax to cover this type of stuff that is used by everyone. 25% increase in alcohol and tobacco would be a good start.”
“Sorry, but the statistics demonstrate that cycling is largely a niche hobby for wealthy white males, the kind who can afford $1,000 bikes at boutique bike shops. If Athens is going to diversify its economy, it needs to look for sounder ways to bring people here that don't just benefit a select few. Beyond that, have others experienced how aggressive and rude many of these hardcore cyclists are on our own trails? We should not cater to people who already are so privileged.”
“I woke up on Election Day in Athens distressed at our choice for Athens mayor. I have seen a series of bad judgment calls from our current city administration. We need City Council and citizens to be a counter voice, such as our concerned young people who are speaking out on important issues such as housing and landlord negligence. And kudos to the League of Women Voters for their civic devotion.”
"The professional managerial class appears to have a stranglehold on Athens and are killing off everything that used to be interesting and creative about this area. What’s worse is that they’re more than happy to take advantage of cheap labor for their various navel-gazing schemes but refuse to give these exploited folks a voice in government. People who think that Athens is ‘groovy’ and ‘funky’ are completely full of it.”
“Yeah, I’m reading The Athens NEWS and I see where our officials are trying to figure out some way to stop this dumping and are trying to figure out some kind of enforcement. Why do you want enforcement? You don’t enforce the rules you have for anything anyway. You let people on welfare not work their food stamps off and nothing is ever done about it. So why worry about it? Just let ’em dump and continue to live like hogs. That’s the way this county wants to live. Put some bite in your bark. Do something to the criminals; do something to the people who are causing the problem. Quit slapping their fingers. Quit having all of these bleeding hearts worrying about it. Make them get out and clean the trash up. Put handcuffs and chains on ’em. Work! Quit getting free food and stuff.”
“Regarding last week's city elections… OK, boomers. Thanks for nothing.”
“I've noticed supporters of the Athens County Board of Elections trying to blame the county Auditor for the malfeasance that occurred, and attempting to deflect by saying ‘it happens all the time at other offices.’ The hiring of relatives and questionable overtime does NOT happen at other public offices. If it does, then they should be reported, as well. The BOE director and her staff should be removed from their positions, and the entire Board of Elections forced to resign. It really is a simple solution. Passing the buck and blaming the county Auditor because she actually had ETHICS is pretty rich.”
“I have given a lot of thought to Ohio University's handling of the recent ‘hazing’ allegations, and I have come to a firm opinion about their actions and statements. ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid!’ Could they have notified the organizations that ‘hazing is immediately banned by the university and an appropriate investigation will begin"? NO. They shut everything down in a way that caused everyone to make the assumption of total guilt. I read the articles including the local papers (and some to the north of us), and if I lived elsewhere, I would not send my child to OU either. No wonder enrollment is plummeting.”
Editor’s note: An article in The Chronicle of Higher Education (May 30, 2019), reported, “College enrollment in the U.S. has decreased for the eighth consecutive year, according to new data released Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.”
“So we have this proposal to spend $90,000 a year for 20 years of Athens city taxpayer money to fund a bike path through the forest to benefit Chauncey and Athens County. The path does not even go through the city of Athens. And we are told with no credible evidence that it will bring ‘hundreds of thousands’ of visitors to the area. Not only will they not spend money in Athens, but they will help revitalize the village of Chauncey, which is not in the city. And we are now worried about adequate funding for 911? Plus, is there no environmental impact statement on the effect of this cut through the national forest."
“In our community, to help prevent and fight crime, law enforcement rightly recommends, ‘If you see something, say something.’ However, in the White House, the message is much different. There the message is, ‘If you see something, do not tell anyone because, if you do, Donald Trump will come after you.’”
“What is it about the political right that they get so offended when they’re wrong?”
“Four years in, it’s difficult to comprehend how carbon debt and carbon offset never made it into Baileys Trail analysis and costing, and remains absent from thorough public discussion in a region largely priding itself on being environmentally and socially inclined, if not responsible. It’s as though a partial environmental lobotomy was performed on every Baileys advocate across the region. Without carbon offsets, Baileys is the ATB equivalent of buying a hybrid SUV without the hybrid. It may look attractive. It may bring in extra revenue. Yet without carbon offsets, it’s a business as usual carbon-belching endeavor.”
"‘It's about history!’ shout the angry defenders of the Confederate flag. I agree. If the Stars and Bars is being sold alongside Nazi swastikas, the Sickle-and-Hammer of the Soviet Union, and the insignia of the Taliban and ISIS, then fine. The Confederates were traitors and enemies of the United States of America; flying the stars-and-bars is an insult to the starts-and-stripes. If these latter-day "rebels" want to evoke history, I suggest they focus on facts, and not some sentimental mythology about what that hateful flag really stands for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
"“I have given a lot of thought to Ohio University's handling of the recent ‘hazing’ allegations, and I have come to a firm opinion about their actions and statements. ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid!’ Could they have notified the organizations that ‘hazing is immediately banned by the university and an appropriate investigation will begin"? NO. "
Wait, you think this is NEW? Wake up, this is a battle that's been going on for ages. The orgs promise the university anything then continue to do exactly the opposite. They started pooling their money and renting huge off-campus houses to get away with anything, the last dead pledge was found in one. They've been given chances, lots of chances, and proved that they have no concern about what they're doing.
Re: Baileys Trail System
The trails are multiuse, not just for cycling. There is a lot of evidence to back up that there will be a positive impact on the region, both economically and otherwise. Talking to one of the many community members involved and getting your questions answered would be a good way to learn about the evidence and the years of work and planning that have gone into the project. Also, posting unfounded and negative comments in the Athens Voice is not a good way further a cause (FYI). Love, A non wealthy WOMAN who rides a bike that did not cost $1000
"learn about the evidence". Show me the "evidence" that backs up the hyped potential for 90,000 to 200,000 annual riders.
The argument that the Baileys trail will not have an economic impact on Athens City is ridiculous. Tourists to the area will be looking for lodging, restaurants, and shopping in the nearest major municipality. So really, Athens wouldn't mind benefiting from the largess, as long as they don't have to help pay for it. Is the city being run by Republicans now?
Kyle, arguing about a non-existing argument lends the appearance of obfuscation. No one doubts that Baileys will attract visitors. No one doubts that it will be of some if not considerable benefit across the city, county and region. What is being asked is to what degree and how accurate the numbers are that have been marketed to date, before tax dollars are invested. It’s a quantitative question, not qualitative.
Most disconcerting in all of this is the number of people sidestepping the issue or issues brought to light, rather than addressing them in a straight forward manner. The city has asked for independent review of the numbers. Some flaws are apparent in advance. Some may arise as a result. But it would take some monumental failures to prevent Baileys from happening.
Once that’s resolved or is downstream, the only serious question is whether the environmental lobby will step up to the plate of offsetting Baileys’ Carbon Debt, or keep ignoring it, all the while polishing their environmental shingle and / or their environmental cred.
Kyle, you are intentionally side stepping the point. That point is, is that the presentation of potentials, the number of riders and the resultant mana from heaven, was so stupidly preposterous and over bloated as to be insulting to the average citizen's intelligence. What is the annual ridership of each of the top ten Mountain Bike Trails in America? What is the actual dollar amount gained per rider? How would any Mountain Bike Trail built north of Chauncey actually be able to compete with already established Mountain Bike Trails elsewhere? I mean, unless you are expecting the proposed Trail to sprout its own riders, you must be talking about luring riders from other Trails. So what will this Baileys Trail have to set it apart from other existing Trails? You know, some straight talk with believable fact based evidence would be a really nice change of pace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.