“Just wanted to give a Big Thank You to Lee Township for having the best roads in Athens County. Your hard work shows.”
Re: Council member Pat McGee’s petitions for re-election being invalidated due to perceived problems with petition signatures. “All my life I have signed my name using a printed capital letter for the first letter of my first name, the first letter of my middle name, and the first letter of my last name with everything else being cursive. So am I now illegal according to the Athens County Board of Elections? Maybe from now on I should just use an ‘X’ or draw a little whale.”
Editor’s note: A cursive signature is only required on an election petition when that’s the signature that’s on file at the Board of Elections, according to local election officials. If you print your name when signing documents, that’s the signature that the petition signature will be compared to. This is intended to ensure that the person signing a petition is the person they say they are. TS
“Teaching a teenager to drive sure makes you notice all the other drivers on the road not using turn signals, running lights, and cutting it close on red lights. The rules of the road are there for all of our protection. Take care, fellow drivers; all of our lives depend on it.”
“If you’re a conservative female who supports Trump or an Evangelist, how can you stand by when you see a video of Trump and Epstein partying and greeting young girls at Trump’s Florida resort (now Trump’s White House weekend retreat)? Women and girls of all ages should be absolutely disgusted. How much more will we tolerate?”
“‘The Modern World’ cartoon abut Nancy Pelosi in the July 18 Athens NEWS was very obnoxious. It makes no sense to impeach Trump because the Senate will not convict him and remove him from office. The best way to get rid of Trump is to vote him and his Republican allies out of office.”
“There has been mention that Ohio University has free parking in some areas after 5 p.m. How does a person know which spots are free? I don't want to risk getting towed.”
Editor’s note: OU usually (maybe always) has signs posted in its parking lots, explaining when the spots are reserved for staff or university business and/or when they’re open to the public. The latter is usually after 5 p.m.
“We never appreciate anything till it’s gone. It makes me appreciate the nice job that the former county engineer and his employees did maintaining the rights-of-way, mowing, cutting the brush back and trimming the overhead limbs. As a property owner who pays property taxes, gas tax and piggyback tax on my auto tax, I’m asking the current administration to take care of the roads’ right-of-way. In order to pass an oncoming car over here in Ames Township, you’ve got to move over and get in the brush to pass.”
“I don’t understand why all the attention was given to addicted people after all the evil things they have done. They didn’t care about the people around them while becoming addicted. They only cared about themselves. They didn’t care while addicted. They only cared about themselves. And now they want us around them to fix their issues. Well, in recovery, nothing has changed; they're still just worrying about themselves and their own wellbeing. Not a care in the world about those of us dealing with the path of destruction left behind them. Shame the selfishness.”
“Has anyone else noticed how noisy our public libraries are? Kids and teenagers are unruly and obnoxious. I really wish parents would take their kids elsewhere if they can't teach them how to behave in public. I was told by staff when I complained about (how it’s important to) encourage self-expression by kids (blah, blah). How about building a separate wing where they can go bother each other instead of us hard-working tax-paying citizens who want peace and quiet in their library.”
Re: The demolition of OU’s Brown House. “I totally agree with both Mr. Adams and Mr. Traxler. The heart and soul of Ohio University is being slowly destroyed due to the neglect of building maintenance and subsequent destruction of these historic sites. A walk around campus reveals much disrepair due to ‘deferred maintenance,’ which must be obvious to visitors and prospective students. Please value our local history.”
“Don't forget there are recycling and garbage bins all around the campus and Athens. Don't just throw it on the ground.”
“Rule #1: What is unseen is easily forgotten, dismissed or replaced. There was a day when men who were handy would screw the metal lids of jars onto the bottom side of wood shelving, then sort their miscellaneous small odd hardware, put them in the jars and then refit the jars to the lids. No need to hunt and peck when a part was needed, as it was immediately visible. Visibility ranks high in life.
“One Athens NEWS online hotlink all but ominously reads, ‘Submit to the Athens Voice, Luke.’”
“The Alexander Local School Board is planning to have the school day start earlier this year. This plan will have students getting up around 5:30 a.m. to make the bus. This is ridiculous. Kids aren't getting enough sleep the way it is now! Please contact the School Board members and let them know your opinion on this before the next board meeting.”
“Someone recently submitted that the average speed on East State Street is 30-35 miles per hour. I disagree. Routinely, I am passed by drivers speeding at 40 miles per hour or more. It's truly awful out there. I see drivers everyday running red lights, not even slowing down at stop signs, blowing horns, impatient and rude drivers, the list goes on. Some like to blame the students. But look closely. It's mainly middle-aged adults, and many of them are from the outlying counties, especially Meigs and Vinton.”
“Regarding the Athens County Board of Elections dismissing numerous signatures for Patrick McGee that were printed. As a retired professor, I have noted increasingly that students can't write script; they print out by hand answers on exam books. Election officials need to take that into consideration.”
“Wow. The incredibly frigid temperatures this summer have me shivering. They absolutely disprove global warming, don't they?”
“I’ve been struck by the popular failure to understand that concept behind the Athens County Board of Elections deciding that City Council member Pat McGee had an insufficient number of valid signatures on his petitions to run for re-election. Everybody seems to be jumping on the fact that printed signatures were dismissed because they weren’t cursive. But they miss the point. The signatures didn’t get rejected because they weren’t in cursive; they got rejected because they didn’t match the signatures on file with the elections board, which were in cursive. If the people had print-signed their signatures in the first place, those signatures would have been valid on the petitions. The point isn’t the type of writing but the fact that the writing needs to match. In this day and age, anyone who doesn’t understand the need to eliminate elections fraud isn’t paying attention.”
“Here's a song I'd like to hear on Athens' oldies radio stations: Neil Sedaka's ‘Immigrant.’ Some lyrics: ‘There was a time when strangers were welcome here / Music would play / They tell me the days were sweet and clear / It was a sweeter tune, and there was so much room / That people could come from everywhere.’"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Does it matter that Epstein was a friend of Bill Clinton's and flew him to his island 24 times and that Trump banned Epstein from his club? Or would things be different and OK if only Trump supported abortion? We know the answer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.