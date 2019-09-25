“The most funky thing about Athens is its pervasive undercurrent of self-censure, whether it be to maintain or attain social inclusion, political parity or economic adequacy.”
“The Johnson Run mine is a great idea. It will provide dozens of jobs for a few years. After the mine shuts and the tailings piles and basins start to leach into the creeks some liberals will pay to clean it up. They always do. Worker health problems won’t show up until long after the company changes hands and can’t be sued. Coal company motto – take the wealth and leave the problems for the yokels.”
“I guess I thought the vending permits were for food but the socialist candidate is vending potatoes and himself. In fact, from the backside of his truck, you can’t even tell there is any food being sold. Can you be more narcissist?”
“So, do I understand this correctly? My friend and I want to attend a movie at 5 p.m., and let’s say it’s 110 minutes in length. We want to buy popcorn, and of course there will be ads before the movie starts, so we probably need at a minimum two hours and 15 minutes. From what I understand from the city, the only place we can park in town is in the parking garage where the upper floors (not the first floor) have meters that allow for parking longer than two hours. Otherwise, if parked on the street, the car must be moved (rather than just feeding the meter, which in itself, would be an interruption from our movie anyway). Seems so crazy that I have only one choice for parking.”
Editor’s note: After 5 p.m. many Ohio University campus lots are open for parking, with signage explaining their status for after-hours parking. Some are quite close to uptown. However, that wouldn’t help someone who needs to park before 5. Two or three blocks from uptown, free on-street parking spots are sometimes available, though you can’t always count on that. TS
“Don’t forget you can take your recyclables to the mixed recycling receptacle at the Athens’ Richland Avenue Fire Department parking lot."
“If you don’t want trash burning in The Plains then get some sort of government out there. Bigger than most communities in Athens County and still not a village or city. Ridiculous.”
“I’d like to suggest another forum format in addition to ‘The Voice’ and call it ‘Happy Voices’ or ‘Positive Voices’ or ‘No Bitching Allowed Here.’ Geez.”
“Many people are working two or three near-minimum-wage jobs and barely making it. Perhaps they should investigate to see which major political party is more likely to raise the minimum wage and vote accordingly.”
“Trump: ‘Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call?’ ME ME ME OH OH OH ME ME ME ME, Mr. President.”
“Regarding: ‘It’s been this way since Manasseh Cutler refinished his stables for student rentals in 1805.’ That ambiguously odious remark all but lays charge that Cutler was a predatory landlord. It also implies such practices have long been accepted and ignored in Athens, as should those who draw attention to them be ignored today. The same has been said of the caste system and slavery. Such remarks serve only the interests of reactionary conservatives, ‘conservatives,’ closet conservatives, slumlords, and perhaps a mayor in a re-election bid who has allowed slumlord predation to continue unabated throughout his term.”
“Why is The Athens NEWS not covering the exposure of neglect of our region by JobsOhio and APEG? Jay Edwards is bringing to light the fact that money designed to develop jobs is not being distributed fairly to southeast Ohio. I would think The A-News would be all over this newsworthy story! If our previous representative had caught on to this, she would have received so much coverage perhaps it would have been addressed much sooner. Could it be a political decision by The A-News not to let Jay win any support?”
Editor’s note: It’s simple math. Lots of stories that could be done, not enough reporters to do them. We’ll do as many as we can, but we can’t do everything. Coverage decisions happen as a result of a variety of prosaic factors, rather than any conspiracy or vendetta, as much as some supporters of area politicians (or the politicians themselves) would like to imagine otherwise. TS
“Athens has become (and maybe always was?) a cesspool for pretentious hipsters. What does it mean to be hip and why do so many who associate themselves with underground indie music and arts strive for it? Is it some kind of worthy cause or a self-absorbed infatuation with appearance and sense of belonging? Is art beyond ironic fashion, beards and sleeve tattoos? Please, local artists, dig us out of this stagnation of imagination.”
“While the ‘vigorous and rigorous exchange of ideas’ must take place between a minimum of two people and with not less than two ideas, there is no requirement whatsoever that either within each set differ from the other in perspective or polarity. That it must is a myth of our own making, exploited with increasing frequency.”
“Dennis Powell’s agglomeration of conspiracy theories, facts, distractions and myths related to vaping, when run through the kitchen blender and crazy glued back together as they were, was perfectly irresponsible and in the grand tradition of jaundiced journalism. At the time it was written until the present, no definitive or reliable circumstantial causes for more than 530 hospitalizations and eight deaths have been established. Only known for certain is they are vaping related and vaping REDUCES by as much as 28% any success smokers previously had in giving up cigarettes, a form of profit stop-loss for tobacco investors.”
“If there is one carrot cake on the counter, yet it is multiplied zero times, there should still be one carrot cake on the counter.”
“Public universities by their very nature are a form of activism, which royally chafes the conservative butt. Knowledge has always been withheld by appointed and self-ordained blue bloods.”
“While The Athens NEWS reported the number of protesters outside Galbraith Chapel last Monday as ‘roughly 75,’ in response to the university’s guest speaker openly supportive of misnomered ‘right-to-work’ legislation and adjudication, no mention was made of the number in attendance, or of any discussion with an audience throughout or in a post-presentation Q&A. Would The Athens NEWS please fill in those blanks?”
“You can lead a horse to water and as its options become increasingly limited, you can be certain it will eventually drink.”
“In regards to Central Avenue, I don’t know who came up with the striping solution to the traffic control problem but they should be instantly fired. Their immediate supervisor should quit in disgrace. Whoever hired their supervisor should post an apology on public media. I was born and raised in Athens over 65 years ago, and have never seen a more ill-thought-out, ignorant answer to a traffic problem in my whole life. If there is any property damage or bodily injury caused by this unintelligible remedy to a basically simple problem, someone should be held accountable.”
“Small-town politics bring back old sayings. Anyone see the showdown at Nelsonville City Council meeting Monday night? As my Grandpa used to say, that man was taken out behind the woodshed! And it wasn’t a wasted trip; good going lady.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(19) comments
Why was the whistle blower in the Hillary email scandal vilified but the whistle blower in the current Trump "scandal" is lauded as a hero?
People clamoring for a raise in the minimum wage should perhaps investigate the actual results of increases in other places before casting their vote for a party making false promises. While the idea of a 75% pay increase is appealing, the reality is not. The results from NYC, and other big cities that have pushed minimum up to $15, are typically less hours per employee, and less employees per business. (if the business survives at all) If you're one of the lucky ones that keeps their job at the higher rate, you'll likely see your hours cut to the point where you're bringing home little more than you were before, and you're also likely having to work harder to get the same amount of work done in less time. If you're one of the unlucky ones that gets squeezed out, your wage isn't $15, nor is it the $8.55 you're getting now, it's $0.00 The final blow is when the prices you have to pay start to go up to cover the cascading costs of the increase, and you end up with less money in your wallet than you had before. Government can't change the laws of economics just by passing a law. (no matter what they promise) The only real answer is to increase your own skills and productivity to the point where you earn a higher wage, and are worth more to your employer than the other guy.
The problem is that the minimum wage should be done at the state or regional level because of variations in the standard of living. It should also be tied to the rate of inflation. There wouldn't be such a clamoring to raise it anyway if America had a more equitable economic system. Economic growth is only happening with the top earners. Further, more social supports and benefit programs (a public option for health care, for one) would also mitigate the need to raise the minimum wage. Also not there aren't enough jobs for college graduates and the highly-skilled as is. A push for students into trade work would be a good idea.
Kyle - With unemployment at historically low levels, there is plenty of opportunity for highly skilled workers and even unskilled but intelligent trainable workers. Many people graduate college, but not all receive an education. Too many are getting through with worthless degrees that leave them unprepared for any meaningful career. Individuals need to make better choices. Despite what you might have heard, economic growth is happening for low earners. See here: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/13/workers-at-lower-end-of-pay-scale-getting-most-benefit-from-rising-wages.html
Any increase in minimum wage hurts low earners the most as they are most likely to be locked out of the shrinking labor market caused by the increase. An employer that might higher additional unskilled, inexperienced workers for $8.55 won't do the same for $15. The first question at every job interview is "What experience do you have?" The only way for people to get experience, gain skills, and move up the ladder is to leave the door open on unskilled, low wage jobs. And as I pointed out earlier, the most frequent result of a higher minimum wage is reduced hours.
If anyone cares about the truth of things, here is a sworn affidavit by the Ukrainian prosecutor on what Biden and the Obama admin did to stop his investigation of a company Biden's son was part of. It involved withholding aid. A real quid pro quo. https://www.scribd.com/document/427618359/Shokin-Statement
Here's the real truth from the non-partisan Factcheck:
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/09/trump-twists-facts-on-biden-and-ukraine/
While Trump supporters are going all out to frame Biden, it's a fact that Trump withheld aid days before his call to Zelensky and sent his personal envoy Guiliani - outside of the government -to the Ukraine in a high pressure tactic. The administration, through the Director of National Intelligence and Attorney General Barr then illegally tried to bury the evidence by hiding it on a server used for highly classified intel. They have refused to turn over the full transcripts as required by law and failed to notify Congress of the whistleblower complaint. It's not just the crime, it's the cover-up.
After many years, it has finally sunk in to this 30 year Athens resident: The city does not want me to come uptown to park and shop. There's a movie theatre there, but no provision for two hour parking. I get the message now... don't come here. Hope the stores and merchants understand the message that's being communicated too...
The Central Avenue project is i'll thought and it matters because people's safety is at stake. The way it is done is very confusing for drivers because the lane you are supposed to drive in changes based on time of day. In the morning, cars need to stay out of the bus lane so they drive on one side, but in the evening, when cars are allowed to park on the opposite side of the street, they are moving over to drive in the bus lane. Nobody knows which lane our fellow drivers will choose because it is very unclear what to do.
Man, that person is seriously bent out of shape over the lines on Central ave. It's really odd how upset they are. Imagine getting that worked up over something so inconsequential. Get a hobby.
Have you seen Central Avenue since the change?
Concerning the dog park, farmer's market, and one way in and out: BEWARE! For years the city has wanted to pave the old railroad bad connecting that area to Stimson. While it would be convenient, it would also eliminate a vital green space near the public library that could be used for so much more--a splash pad, an outdoor concert venue, a Farmer's Market, and more.
Good! We need another route to East State! Sometimes traffic patterns win over green space
Joe Biden abused his office by threatening to withhold money for Ukraine unless they dropped an investigation of a company in Ukraine his son was employed by, he bragged about it. That is the real story here, not Trump asking a fellow world leader about it.
Assuming there was a legitimate governmental purpose for the "suggested" investigation, why was his personal attorney even aware of it?
Of course Trump can consult with his new fixer, but why would he send him as an envoy?
Giuliani isn't a fixer. He's a former US attorney and mayor of New York City. Since the Obama admin did what Terry Smith and the Left are accusing Trump of, and since the government is staffed with people who just tried to get Trump removed from office for b.s. reasons, he asked Giuliani. Obama had his own personal envoys. It's quite routine.
By the way, the president can call whomever he wants, but the Ukrainians brought up Biden.
More slimy idiocy.
It's on the record, of course it was legitimate. Biden even talked about it. Giuliani is a former US attorney and NYC mayor. Presidents have used their own personal staff for diplomatic missions for years. And years. Don't believe me? Look up FDR and his Chief of Staff. What FDR did with foreign governments is shameful, (lend lease) and the public didn't know much about his actions until years later.
And Trump having a phone call that offered no quid pro quo or anything else was such an existential threat that the House just went on vacation.
This is still all about Democrats being unable to live in a Democracy and accept an election outcome. Period.
There is no proof of this. In fact, the former President of Ukraine says no such thing happened. Only Trump says it happened and we know how trustworthy he is (considering he tried to hide his call to the Ukrainian leader and withheld money days before to pressure him)
No doubt about it, the problem of multiplying a carrot cake on the counter by zeros is probably why the Romans never came up with a numeral for zero.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.