This week’s Athens Voice question: What one piece of advice would you give to new Ohio University students?
***
This past week, The Athens News asked readers, “What do you like about Athens’ music scene?”
A recently released survey ranked Athens’ music scene as No. 25 among the nation’s best under-the-radar live music destinations.
The top 10 were:
Modesto, Calif.
Fernandia Beach, Fla.
St. Pete Beach, Fla.
Franklin, Tenn.
Branson, Mo.
St. Augustine, Fla.
Athens, Ga.
Carrboro, N.C.
Bakersfield, Calif.
Marfa, Texas
The survey, conducted by CheapoTicketing.com, highlighted that Athens has many great venues hosting local and touring artists, such as Ohio University, The Union Bar and The Smiling Skull Saloon.
In Ohio, Athens ranked the highest, while Oberlin was ranked No. 92.
The survey of 3,000 respondents was conducted in July.
Among the responses to last week’s question were:
“Music scene usually means live bands, no DJs.”
We get incredible musicians here! All coming up: Os Mutantes, S.G. Goodman, Thelma and the Sleaze ... and our local musicians are really good too.
“There hasn’t been a ‘music scene’ in years ...”
“The Music.”
Other Athens Voices include:
“Bounty on the Bricks is so wonderfully ostentatious. Let’s feed the poor by taking over main street for some fine dining. How lovely.”
