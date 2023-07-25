Athens Voice QR code

“I just do not get what the fuss is about with this library issue. If you don’t agree with something, even on display, just ignore it. If it’s genuinely preventing you from enjoying the library then talk to the board about it. But you don’t have a final say about what your tax dollars go towards. There are Muslim individuals in this community who pay taxes, but do they complain about Christmas Decorations? I’m a Christian and if you can’t look past a display at the entrance I seriously question how much attention you give to the poor and downtrodden.” — A.K.

“Grammarly corrects you for using a contraction, but its premium version doesn’t know the difference between worse and worst when used in a question.” — Athens Voice question-maker


  

