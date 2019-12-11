“Democratic election slogan: Make America intelligent again.”
“Let's hope there are many, many entryways into the Bailey trail system. Maybe the low-income folks can stand in the entrances with signs and solicit money to raise themselves out of poverty. Low-income folks are not going to benefit from these trails; neither are the regular taxpaying folks who are being asked to pay for it.”
“A special thank you to the Scripps College of Communication and WOUB for hosting members of Your Voice Ohio and the Ohio Debate Commission for a community engagement event, Nov. 21 and 22. The members of the commission met with over 150 students throughout the two-day event and facilitated a community discussion with more the 50 local community members/leaders. Thank you for the support you provide our community!”
“I bet if a poor person hit someone in the parking lot of a local store, their face and name would be all over the news. Why the secrecy?”
“It is not video games and movies that drives our gun crisis; it is 40 years of NRA hysteria that everyone needs to be armed. Guns are glorified by the paranoid right, and our current situation is the result.”
“We all know Trump is an idiot and needs to go but the impeachment hearings are the biggest waste of time and our tax dollars. We are spending tens of millions of dollars on this process. There are much more important needs in our country. Vote him out of office next November and be done with him, but don’t waste any money on Trump and the impeachment process.”
“This isn't Trump's economy! Please remember when it began! In October of 2009, our economy began to rebound (under President Obama) and has been gaining momentum ever since. Trump inherited an economy that was already coming back, and he's tried to persuade us that he was the sole reason for the rise. If you remember back to President Obama's first term, our Dow Jones was down to 6,000. When he left office eight years later, it was near 17,000! President Obama was the one who did all the 'heavy lifting' back then, and Trump is taking credit for his efforts!”
“What's is going to hit home more for vendors selling confederate merchandise? A. Banning their wares and in their mind depriving them of their rights. B. Taking the time and effort to put all their crap out, watch no one buy it, then pack up the same stuff and take it all home.”
“The saddest part of the president’s situation is how the Republican Party has lined up behind a man who obviously has no respect or particular appreciation for our American republic or the separation of powers that underlies that system. All those GOP legislators who are fixating on process, conspiracy theories and other red herrings, in order to avoid addressing the blatant and obvious wrongdoing of President Trump will forever be stained with ignominy. They’re as bad as their president, and that’s saying a lot.”
“It looks like for the most part people have stopped writing blurbs worded directly to Donald Trump. Good work. I imagine that if he listened to anyone he wouldn't start with us.”
“Ohio University has ‘released a large trove of documents outlining the latest steps the university’s academic and administrative units have taken toward planning (sic) for the next budget cycle.’ Everyone knows that the OU budget crisis is caused by extreme administrative bloat and non-academic programs such as exotic vacations for faculty and staff, sports, student affairs, etc. The projected death spirals from academic units are readily available for viewing. Yet, the planning documents from the administrative side of the university are ‘locked’ and not available. Hmm...”
Editor's note: That's not the case. That folder of administrative unit budget documents was uploaded by A-NEWS reporter Conor Morris, and it's simply a "zip" file. Just right click the file and download it to your computer, then un-zip the folder. -CM
“Two major revenue streams for the city Of Athens sewer system that were figured into paying for the expanded sewer treatment plant have yet to materialize. The first being an increase in population within the city. The second, and perhaps the biggest is the fact that the U.S. Rt. 50 West sewer line has yet to be built. Maybe the city should have concentrated on repairing the sewer-line infrastructure first and have made sure the population increase and the Rt. 50 sewer line would of come to fruition first before spending those $17 million on the treatment plant expansion.”
“Hey people, if you are driving on Columbia avenue and want to turn left onto Joneswood and a car is coming down the hill to make a right turn onto Joneswood, they have the right of way! Even though it’s a cut-back right turn! I have been almost hit three times this week by people thinking they can cut into my lane to take the turn first. Please, at the top of cable lane, don’t cut the corner. There are two lanes, people. Stay in yours and remember right lane/right turn equals right-of-way! The city needs signs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
There's a great scene, based on actual events, in The Irishman, where mobsters go through cemeteries and write down the names of the dead then vote in those names. This is the reason for cleaning up voting registration lists. It's not about voter suppression, it's about preventing voter fraud.
I don't see why impeachment proceedings would cost millions of dollars. Everyone who is working on it are already staff or member--no extra money being spent there. The witnesses aren't paid. Indeed they pay for everything themselves, including their own lawyers that cost lots. So where are the millions you speak of? I hope people who are complaining about "nothing getting done by the House" realize that there are more than 100 house passed bills sitting on McConnell's desk. He won't bring them forward for a senate vote. Talk about waste of tax payer money...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.