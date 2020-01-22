“I want someone on the right to explain to me why it's OK to spend trillions on the military, but providing health care to the population like every other developed country does is unthinkable. I want an answer. How brainwashed do you have to be to think that free health care and free education are bad things?”
“How many people realize that wearing new jeans with holes in them sends a demeaning message to the poor? Those who have no choice but to wear damaged clothing only see a condescending public that doesn’t appreciate their good fortune. Shame on you!”
“I drive to work every day on Rt. 50/32 from west of town, and drive 60-62 miles an hour in the 55 zone. Yet, I watch as cars and SUVs and pickups whiz past me at 70 or even 80 miles an hour, and I never see anybody stopped by state troopers, city police or sheriff’s deputies. I guess I’ll just have to speed up myself.”
“I worked with OPIE, the ESL program at OU, during the boom period 2009-2015. The program was lauded in those days because of the exponentially increasing foreign student enrollment, but from an inside perspective the quality of the programs was sorely lacking. Students (and instructors) were treated as commodities instead of people. Programs were designed to keep students in the ESL program as long as possible (rather than quickly graduate them to regular classes) to maximize Linguistics Department enrollment and tuition income. The students caught on, told their friends at home, and students stopped coming to Ohio University from abroad.”
“If the government of Iran flew a drone over the USA, blew up the White House and the current resident, would we say that was an act of war? So, how does that shoe fit on the other foot? That's essentially what our government did… fly a drone over a sovereign nation, and murder one of its citizens. Or was it war? Killing someone in another country is either murder or war. Choose.”
“Editor Terry Smith was spot on with last week's article about the complex issues of our community as seen from an outside news source referencing Joe Burrow's home town. Our area may be able to use some help but the sun still shines on southeastern Ohio!”
“As thrilling as it was to see Joe Burrow at the White House, it was also horribly ironic to see him – a new local advocate for food insecurity issues in his hometown – shake the hand of President Trump, whose administration just imposed new SNAP (food stamp) rule restrictions that are so bad they have drawn lawsuits from 15 states so far. Wonder why Ohio isn't one of these states?”
“Why haven't I seen any report of the accident on East State Street where a driver flew down the off ramp from Rt. 33, and couldn't make the left turn? I see tire tracks in the grass, and scrapes on the wall of the underpass. I could see it was going to happen, and I saw police and fire headed that way... How bad was the damage?”
“Ah, yes, the ‘If you don't agree with me, you love terrorists and hate America’ Jedi mind-trick. Modern conservativism has become the philosophy of the simpleton, who cannot fathom that one can support our troops yet abhor the mission to which they are assigned; he cannot grasp that one can be glad an individual terrorist is dead yet question the wisdom and even the legality of the method by which he was taken out; he cannot wrap his brain around the idea of loving this country enough to demand it do better when it fails short of its codified aspirations.”
“Please consider buying some Bitcoin with money you don’t need for 5-10 years. This is not financial advice.”
“How can local Democrats continue to come up with such bad candidates to run against that empty smile?”
“I have always been a big fan of electric cars. But recently, as I was pumping gas, I was thinking about how much of the price per gallon is taxes, that are used for road construction, street repair, snow plowing, etc. And I suddenly asked the obvious question: Since electric cars don't use gas, are they contributing at all to those costs? Or are they reaping the benefits of what WE pay in taxes without paying a penny for them?”
“Hundreds of thousands of people have been removed from voting rolls in Ohio. Many more have found voting made increasingly difficult. Voter fraud is rare. Why are Republicans so afraid of voters?"
“In the question of Trump’s Impeachment, there has been an accumulating mountain of evidence and testimony as to Trump’s corrupt behavior and intent. Now we turn to the Senate where Trump supporters are offering no countering evidence or witnesses. Instead they are asking (abracadabra) to pull an acquittal out of thin air, thereby making a mockery of a constitutionally devised Impeachment process.”
“Pound for pound, inch for inch, you can’t find a better non-regulated means of destruction than ignorance, a hybridized malady of arrogance and ignoring the obvious, which no number of doctorates has ever been able to displace.”
Our Government did not "fly a drone over a sovereign nation and murder one of it's citizens"
Fact - Qassem Soleimani was not in Iran when he was killed, he was in Iraq acting as an enemy combatant in a country where military action is specifically authorized.
The caller is correct that this action was an act of war - but not against Iran. It was an act of war against the leader of a terrorist organization that had been waging war against us and numerous other countries for a very long time. If Iran wishes to claim him as one of their leaders, then they are admitting that they too have committed acts of war against us and we should openly return that declaration.
In any case, I doubt that the caller is really upset about the death of someone who so richly deserved it. It's more likely that their hatred of President Trump has so clouded their judgement that they would rather see a terrorist continue killing thousands of innocent people than give any credit to Trump for this entirely justifiable action.
To the guy worried about our military vs healthcare. 1) military spending is 1/4 of our budget. The vast majority goes to welfare of some kind. 2) Countries that have "universal" health care have longer wait times, worse outcomes and 3) are protected by our big bad military which frees up money for these utopias. Oh, and 4) universal health care isn't free, the costs are taxed to the hilt or passed along to customers in the US .
No health care system is perfect, and those that promote universal healthcare have never spent time in it.
We're already taxed to the hilt, but we don't see any positive outcomes from the taxation. I would like some actual citations for point 2. Point 4: Of course it's not "free", but I'd rather see my tax money go to providing for our people rather than toward buying military equipment that we don't need and/or never use. It's disgusting and embarrassing that this country can't provide for its citizenry. But it's more distressing that so many citizens have been so thoroughly brainwashed that they willingly defend such a broken, corrupt system.
The American right loves to paint countries with working health care systems as soviet gulags where the sick wait in line for bad care. But literally every person from one of these countries I've spoken to about it finds this narrative confusing, juvenile, and completely incorrect.
Here's a breakdown of the argument we just had:
Me: Maybe some of the money we pay in taxes should go toward ensuring all citizens have access to health care instead of so much of it going to military bloat.
You: But we'd have to wait in line!!!! That's worth letting families fall into financial ruin because they had the audacity to get sick!!!
A military budget of 730 BILLION dollars is only a quarter of the national budget? where do you get this information? what are your sources? I'm sure you have CBO records to prove this right?
Our budget is almost 4 trillion dollars. Look it up.
I’m a Democrat and far from a Conservative, but he is correct. Military spending is about 20 percent of the federal budget. It’s all a matter of record. Trump is demand other countries pay their fair shair to NATO and for their own defense so we don’t gave to.
I doubt the poor find jeans with pre-ripped holes condescending. If it ever crossed their mind in any way I am sure it was dismissed quickly when they remembered they have real problems.
Agreed. Being offended at pre-torn jeans is something I would expect to read about in The Onion.
Electric cars are not contributing to the cost of road maintenance and repair. This is why Ohio now charges a larger fee for yearly car registration for electric and hybrid vehicles.
If you think that your gas taxes and vehicle fees are even coming close to paying for the infrastructure that cars use, then you are sorely mistaken. Approximately 1/2 of the cost of road construction and maintenance is paid by such "user fees." The rest comes from general taxes. The owners of those electric cars are paying for the roads, and so are those riding bikes and walking, even if they don't own cars.
The legislature enacted new annual fees last year for electric ($200), plug-in hybrid ($200), and hybrid cars ($100). The last of these is a penalty on efficiency, because hybrid cars cannot be fueled off the grid. Hybrid cars were already paying gas tax at the same rate of other gasoline fueled vehicles.
Also, when considering the implied cost of operating different kinds of vehicles traveling on public roads, it might be worthwhile to consider the fact that the damage they cause is proportional to the 4th power of the axle weight. If vehicle B weighs twice as much as vehicle A, it causes 16 times the damage. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AASHO_Road_Test
Fuel taxes, both state and federal are intended as user taxes to pay for roads, bridiges and repait of same. The problem is the money is frittered away on non-road projects. Gas tax money is wasted on bike aand hiking trails, snowmobile trails, bus shelters, benches and the like. One state (Texas) Years ago even wasted the money on Hovercraft research. Force the government to spend fuel tax money on roads.
Correct - I see that a $200 annual fee for Ohio electric vehicles went into effect on the first of the year. About the equivalent of the state gasoline tax one would pay driving 12,000 miles per year at 23 MPG. That still neglects the 18.4 cents per gallon ($96 per year) that would have gone to the Fed for maintenance of federal highways.
If I say "voter fraud is rampant" is that any more or less valid that people just saying "voter fraud is rare?" How can anyone honestly pretend to know how many people are getting away with a crime?
The statement should read - "Detection and prosecution of voter fraud is rare." Detection is difficult precisely because the left strenuously and vehemently fights any and all laws that would help identify that fraud or make it more difficult.
The process for removing someone from from voter rolls is lengthy and can only be completed if they fail to vote in three consecutive elections and fail to respond to the removal notice.
If YOU haven't voted in the last three elections then YOU need to take responsibility for yourself - YOU can go online and check your voter info - YOU can stop at dozens of schools, libraries, and state offices to file a change of address form and verify registration.
The deadline for registration for the May primary is April 8th - YOU still have almost 11 weeks to make sure YOU are still registered. YOU still have almost 9 MONTHS to make sure that YOU are properly registered for the November presidential election.
If YOU allowed your registration to lapse, the problem isn't the State, the problem is YOU.
Edward: Article 1: Section 8, Clause 7 awards authority to the federal government to establish Post Roads. These are roads over which Mail is delivered. This could be the road in front of your place, to the Interstate system.
We also know from the writings of the founders that travel was considered to be an implied right. Permission was not needed to travel from place to place. So, why do we allow local governments to restrict travel through registration and licensing? Why do we allow these government restrictions on travel by local authorities when they have no constitutional authority to do so? Just offering this as food for thought.
