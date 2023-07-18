Last week’s question: What’s the worse part of when a store rearranges everything?
Answer from social media
Answer from social media
J.S.M. — “Better yet, why can’t we have a Giant Eagle grocery store in Athens?! A better choice of restaurants as well would be appreciated by many!”
R.F.’s replay — “Non of that is under the purview of the city’s role. Those are private business decisions. I happen to believe we have phenomenal restaurants around here, and one of the best local food systems in the country. That means you’ve got a lot of access to fresh, locally grown food. Athens Farmers Market is the current No. 1 farmers market in Ohio.”
This week’s question: Where is your favorite place to cool down during the summer?
