"Let’s remember that the schools’ superintendent, and the school board (and the mayor and city council) work for us — the citizens (and taxpayers) of Athens. They are administrators, not ‘bosses.’ This is a lie: ‘The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting on June 24, 2021. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, this meeting will be conducted virtually.’ No! These, and all similar meetings, now can — and must — be held in person. It’s the law. Cowardly malfeasance.”
“Athens City Council has approved a resolution to amend zoning laws regarding parking. The Athens City Planner commented that the parking issue in Athens impacts the ability to walk places, to use public transit, and to ride bicycles. ‘Traffic is an incredibly noisy endeavor.’ How in the world does parking limit one’s ability to walk, to bicycle, or to take a bus? And most parked cars I’ve encountered have been fairly quiet. (Why do Athens city officials - and Ohio University officials — always feel the need to use double-speak? It never comes off as ‘clever.’ It always seems manipulative.)”
“Just wondering why a progressive city like Athens lets the Pregnancy Resource Center occupy a space uptown? They are anti-choice and push young women to go through with their pregnancies. If a woman wants an abortion, she should not have to go through the trauma of being guilted for that decision. Just an FYI for young women, there is a Planned Parenthood in Athens on East State Street.”
“Hey now! There's a nice bright white crosswalk in The Plains near the shopping center. Drivers, please know what you're supposed to do when someone is crossing at that spot. And thanks to the crew who put it there.”
“According to the World Health Organization (WHO): 'Children should not be vaccinated for the moment. There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children [human beings below 18] to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19.' www.who.int, retrieved June 21, 2021.”
"Considering a significant portion of southeast Ohio residents live outside of a municipality, it's fair and equitable for the state to allocate some of the stimulus money to townships. Townships serve suburban and rural Americans, who also pay taxes. It's a shame that Nelsonville and Athens won't receive their full amounts (which were never promised), but I'm sure residents of The Plains, Albany, Amesville and the rest are happy with the news that they can expect monies for their community needs, as well."
