“The year 2020 is the year of clear vision. Let's hope that voters have clear vision when they vote.”
“Happy 2020, the first day of the new decade and new year. 1-1-20. May it bring peace prosperity and love to you all but no where’s my flying car and hover board?”
“For all of you who have ‘fishing’ friends, please encourage them to be certain they don't leave any fishing line behind in or near the water. For six weeks, I have been trying to capture an injured Canada goose that has lost one foot already, and has fishing line wrapped around and embedded in his other leg. This leg also appears swollen. He is at risk of losing his second foot, which likely would lead to suffering and a slow death. I've been told that the wildlife officers find an immense amount of fishing line, and much wildlife suffers because of this (even a bald eagle was found stuck in some). Thanks in advance for your help.”
“I would like to suggest the Athens bus system change their priorities. Please allow disabled adults, elderly adults, and young children 12 and under ride the bus for free! The stupid OU students should pay a dollar like normal citizens. They already get too many perks here. Remember that this is Athens County, the poorest county in Ohio, and so many cannot afford to pay to ride the bus or pay the stupid fee of a bus pass with a fixed income!”
“The Athens city mayor and City Council and city engineer are not doing their jobs! They are letting Ohio University be the ruler of the county and a big bully because of their money. Stand up and do your job and help the citizens here. Stop working for the government and use some common sense to help the poor in this poor county. Remember that you are an elected official and do not have TENURE to run the city government.”
“So Dennis Powell found a clever way to call Trump a monkey, thus mollifying his liberal friends and handlers. But what part of the president's somewhat sensible policy portfolio does he object to? Sir Dennis never says, preferring to hone his Mark Twain-meets-Don Rickles act at a time when the insult deluge is part of the problem.”
“A hero saved a man’s life. The man happened to be Donald Trump, who said he would give the hero any reward he wanted – at taxpayer expense, of course. Realizing whom he had saved, the hero requested, ‘Please don’t tell anyone I saved your life.’”
“Dear Mr. T.: Perhaps you missed the WWII history class at the Academy (due to your bone-spur treatments?); there's a quote from then you may or may not recall. Something about awakening a sleeping giant and filling him with a Terrible Resolve. Ask Melania, she'll know.”
“The United States killed the top terrorist on the planet Thursday, and Democrats were… upset.”
“‘I need assault rifles to protect myself from the government’ is the most ridiculous pro-Second Amendment argument there is. If the government wants me dead, it will kill me with a drone while I'm walking my dog. No one will ever know what really happened, and my stash of semi-automatics will not save me. Government thugs will then confiscate my cache and use it against the next law-abiding citizen, and so on. My handguns, hunting rifles and shotguns are enough to protect my person, property and family from another human being. Anything more is the futile overcompensation of a fool.”
“Someone tell the ‘Your Voice Ohio’ guy we already have public transportation to Columbus. It's called GoBus. And it's eight minutes from The Plains, where the laundry closed, to ones that are still open, not 20 minutes plus. No county towns sit past 20 minutes to a grocery. Zero fact-checking and calling a focus group 'the people of Athens' – savior journalists rival politicians for cluelessness.”
“Let's all give a shout-out to the underrated Will Drabold for coming up with the idea to support the Athens County Food Pantry in Joe Burrow's name, and to Mr. Burrow for supporting the cause. Both men show how to be best and do right for their community.”
I don't believe that OU students ride city buses for "free". OU has a partnership with the city for Student, faculty, and staff use of the city buses. Universities typically have this arrangement with a flat fee being prepaid to the host city from student activity funds. If that is the case, then students are paying whether they ride or not, and may very well be subsidizing the rest.
"My handguns, hunting rifles and shotguns are enough to protect..."
What this caller fails to realize is that the political definition of "assault riffle" is quite malleable. Power hungry politicians won't stop with just the big scary black rifles, and will no doubt expand their definition in the future. The proposed Virginia laws, for instance, go far beyond the 1994 federal law definition of "assault rifle", and could very well apply to those handguns, rifles, and shotguns the caller relies on to protect their person, property and family. The end goal is a fully disarmed populace, "assault weapons" are just step one.
Beyond that, why should law abiding citizens be limited on their choice of effective personal defense weapons, when criminals will ignore such limits? Many women are now finding that the AR-15 is ideal for them. Lightweight, low recoil, easy to control, and easy to customize for a smaller body size. Would you deny them their right to effective self-defense?
Finally, while our government has the ability to vaporize an individual out walking their dog, that ability is not without limits. The events in Virginia are making that clear as well. Numerous law enforcement officials there have gone on record stating that they will not enforce an unconstitutional law. 90% of Virginia counties have stated that they will not comply. I have no doubt any attempted federal military action would meet the same resistance. Members of the military pledge an oath to uphold the Constitution, and most would not comply with unlawful orders to target civilians. Tyrannical politicians might give the order, but the drones don't maintain, arm, target, or fly by themselves.
It is true that I can't protect myself from the government with an "assault rifle", but the fact is that I am not alone.
"Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed; as they are in almost every kingdom in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the WHOLE BODY OF THE PEOPLE are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops..." Noah Webster 1787
Just to Clarify, Amesville, Coolville, Stewart, and all the small towns on the eastern side of the county are 20 minutes + to a grocery store, I will never understand why people forget that Eastern Athens County exists...
