Editor’s note: During the coronavirus crisis, we’ll be screening out “Athens Voices” with misinformation about the situation, or which carry information that hasn’t been verified by a credible source, or that we don’t have time to doublecheck. TS
“Trump learned two things from his time at NBC. 1. Ratings matter. 2. Reality TV is powerful. Trump's address to the nation was directed at his base, a base I'll say markedly consumes reality television as real life and credits conspiracy theorists as scientists. Note he started his address by saying the virus started in China and then said we are confronting a foreign virus. That is coded language. Trump's pledge of financial relief for those impacted is welcomed, but we'll see. Overall, I think he gave a great address that spoke to his voters, and they will rally.”
“I hope students and party organizers remember the people who live and work in Athens when they’re planning these fests. Large gatherings might not affect their health but they’re putting the community of Athens at risk. The city needs to stop all the fests.”
Editor’s note: Done.
"The Black Death was so devastating because scientists hadn't yet discovered tax cuts. – Scott Shapiro, Twitter.”
“During these long days, weeks and months of hanging out at home, please have patience with your spouse and children. Don’t go wandering in the upstairs hallways, looking for a drink in a cavernous ballroom with a spectral bartender who’s liable to give you bad advice about ‘correcting’ your family. Above all, hide the damn ax!”
“All is not lost this spring. Enjoy the great outdoors. Those flowers and leafing trees, the chorus of birds in the morning, the warm sun tickling the nape of your neck, none of that will infect you with anything but joy and happiness.”
“Kudos to Mayor Patterson for his stand against Confederate flags at the county fair. To the Athens County Fair Board and others, this is 2020. The Union won the Civil War. The slaves were freed. Displaying and selling the Confederate flag represents hate. It’s a dark piece of history. The Confederate battle flag symbolizes racism and division, and was partly founded on the belief that President Abraham Lincoln would force the Southern states to give up their slaves. Yes, the Civil War was about states’ rights, but it was also about states’ rights to own slaves. It is about values!”
“The media should be trying to calm the fears of the country about the coronavirus, instead of deliberately trying to frighten as many people as possible. One can only wonder why they are inducing this panic. Everyone must calm down before people are hurt.”
Editor’s note: Most of the news media are responsibly passing along constructive information from public health and other authoritative sources. If the messaging seems scary, that’s because this is a significant threat to public health, and will require a community- and nationwide effort to take action to slow the spread of this virus.”
“Harry Truman: ‘The buck stops here.’ President Trump: ‘I don’t take responsibility at all.’”
“In other news, Mitch McConnell sent the Senate home for a long weekend. The House had just passed a bipartisan bill to provide much-needed relief for the people affected by the coronavirus, including extended paid sick time. President Trump said he was eager to sign the bill. McConnell sent the Senate home rather than get the bill passed quickly. Please tell your friends in Kentucky to get rid of this clown.”
