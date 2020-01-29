“Imagine living in a country with more guns than people and being so deluded that you think your gun rights are under attack. It boggles the mind.”
“Last night I was walking around the OU campus and saw something appalling. If the college is having a budget crisis, then why are the dorms so hot that 90 percent of the windows were open? Seems like a great way to throw money out the window.”
Editor’s note: The Athens NEWS published a story about this phenomenon many years ago. At the time university officials said the problem was related to the very old HVAC systems serving some of the older dorm complexes. Barring renovations since then, they haven’t gotten any better. However, dorm dwellers who are too warm in their rooms do have the option of keeping their windows closed and blocking, or partially blocking, heating vents in their rooms with cardboard covered in aluminum foil. Do not block the return vent (usually high up on a wall). (Check with your RA to make sure it’s OK to do this.) TS
“John Haseley: Maybe first you should get your party to stop cheating in the existing primaries (by giving debate questions to their favorite candidate)?”
“Re: Hillary Clinton. You are now bashing Bernie and Trump at the same time? To what end? You have nothing to gain at this point, Hillary. Get out of the news and out of our lives. Permanently.”
“Thank you for the Trump impeachment process. At least someone besides 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg is taking on our Bully-In-Chief.”
“If it were not for the reckless actions of our U.S. commander in chief, 176 people onboard the Ukrainian passenger jet of Jan. 8 would still be alive.”
“VFW 7174 The Plains is holding a car giveaway. The vehicle goes to a needy veteran. Visit our Facebook page or stop by the club and ask the bartender the details. Write a letter about how the car will help you, or nominate a vet and explain how it will help them. Leave letters at the club before Feb. 12, 2020. Show proof of veteran status.”
“I can reduce, reuse and recycle, but the single best thing I can do to help the environment is to vote wisely. Governments can do so much more than I can to keep the environment safe for human habitation."
“Owners of electric cars in Ohio will now pay $200 per year in registration fees. Gasoline car owners would have to buy 520 gallons of gasoline in a year to spend $200 in Ohio motor fuel taxes. There is also an 18.3-cent federal gasoline tax. However, I believe this outlook is short-sided because I'm certain roads, street repair, snow plowing, etc., use tax dollars from other sources beyond the motor fuel taxes. Please continue to be a big fan of electric cars, especially if the electricity is coming from a big fan (wind turbines). Electric cars are more efficient, too.”
“The OU Board of Sophists states that OU is in a strong financial position; there is no budget crisis. Rather, there is a need to ‘pivot.’ Blah, blah, blah. $19 million in cuts to core academics & cosmetic cuts (maybe) to athletics. Same old story. Blah, blah, blah. However, prospective students (including international students), in search of a high quality education, don’t like this story: declining enrollment.”
“Notwithstanding the ongoing trial in the U.S. Senate, Trump’s ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ have been obvious for several months now. Additional evidence coming in over the past two weeks – in addition to the so-far blocked documents and testimony from the most direct witnesses – are just gravy. The Republicans backing him (nearly all of them) hopefully will pay at election time – and eventually at St. Peter’s Gate – for enabling this profoundly self-interested and dishonest president.”
“Hasidic Rabbi Meyer Premishlaner once pointed out that God gave us two eyes, although we could see with only one eye. Why did God give us the extra eye? According to the Rabbi, “The answer is this: One eye is for seeing our neighbors’ virtues, and the other eye is for seeing our own failings.”
“Old Keller loves to wave arrests and indictments in front of the press, but when it’s time to prosecute, his office runs scared. If you saw the GoFundMe appeal for a recent high-profile case, you wouldn’t be so quick to believe that his office has the public’s safety in mind, only making cases go away.”
“In 2014, OU had 1,800 international students. In 2020, OU has 1,150 international students. This is a 36 percent drop. Yet, over this time period, international student enrollment increased in the USA. While the increase has been small (0.05 percent), the size of the pie is nonetheless increasing. OU’s basic explanation for this 36 percent decrease seems to be: ‘Some other colleges also have seen a drop in international student enrollment.’ International students are simply not choosing OU.”
“I think the greatest purpose for the old school building on North Plains Road is to convert it to senior housing, since there’s hardly any senior housing in and around Athens. The only senior housing is Sandstone and it’s full. Create apartments in that building with rents low enough to where we can live there.”
“Donald, Donald, he’s our man. If he can’t do it, nobody can.”
Thank you for the Trump impeachment process. It is showing conservatives just how hypocritical and power hungry the Democrats are. It is showing us how little consideration they have for the constitution, the rule of law, and the will of the voters. It is showing us just how deep the swamp is in DC and how much the deep state has infested our government. As with the failed and bogus Russian collusion "investigation" and the attacks on Judge Kavanaugh, Democrats are showing us just how many laws and rules they are willing to break, how many institutions they are willing to corrupt, just to stay in power.
Yes, Thank you for the Trump impeachment process, this partisan circus should energize the Republican voter base as never before. Trump 2020
The number of guns in the country is entirely irrelevant to the question of whether or not gun rights are under attack. The number of guns is history, the ongoing, and very real, attacks on gun rights are the present and the future. The mere fact of owning a weapon now, is no guarantee that tyrannical politicians won't try to take it in the future. Proposed and current legislation in Virginia makes that point abundantly clear.
The only people that are deluded about gun rights are those who think that laws removing defensive weapons from law abiding citizens will somehow stop the criminals and psychopaths from committing crimes and murders. The bad guys DON'T CARE ABOUT LAWS! If anything, restrictive gun laws make life easier for the criminals and psychopaths as they know that their victims have been rendered defenseless.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/30/wilbur-ross-coronavirus-jobs-109445
"“Well, first of all, every American's heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus. So, I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease. But the fact is, it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain,” Wilbur Ross said. It is good to know that America's strategy for combating this contagious disease is to make sure all its door knobs and toilet seats are made in the U.S.A.(Edited by staff.)
If it weren't for our previous commander in chief, thousands of innocents in the ME killed by his droning program would still be alive, and Ambassador Chris Stevens and 3 other Americans would still be alive. That man was Obama, by the way.
https://theintercept.com/2019/10/02/trump-impeachment-civilian-casualties-war/(Edited by staff.)
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/2019/5/8/18619206/under-donald-trump-drone-strikes-far-exceed-obama-s-numbers "According to a 2018 report in The Daily Beast, Obama launched 186 drone strikes in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan during his first two years in office. In Trump’s first two years, he launched 238."(Edited by staff.)
And if not for Reagan's neglect, 13 American marines wouldn't have died in Beirut in 1982.
And if a frog had wings, he wouldn't bump his ass when he hopped.
