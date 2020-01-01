“The letter from Dec. 19, 2019, written by the single mom from Athens County who is supporting two kids with disabilities, and has to utilize the Athens County Food Pantry, is heartbreaking and alarming at the same time. The woman who wrote the letter is a public school teacher. Why aren’t public teachers in the United States of America earning enough money so they don’t have to worry about basic necessities? Something is wrong when teachers live in poverty and health-care costs are high and uncovered.”
“Unexpected wisdom from a movie: ‘I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.’ Edna Mode in ‘The Incredibles.’”
“While I understand it seems courteous, there’s no practical reason for traffic to yield to oncoming traffic on the West State hill between Arts West and North Shafer Street. The road is plenty wide for parked cars and two-way traffic, unless, of course, you are a lousy driver.”
Editor’s note: My bet (from personal experience) is that the old saw, “better safe than sorry,” is the operating strategy for many people who wait for oncoming traffic to pass before proceeding up or down that hill. TS
“I have the have the perfect solution to OU's budget woes: The president, football and basketball coaches, and all the multitude of vice presidents of this, that and the other should donate half their salaries back to the university. They can certainly make a good living without that money (especially the president, whose housing is paid for – what does he do with all those bonuses, anyway?!). The money should be specified to prevent the layoffs of the least-paid employees. Budgets covered, problem solved!”
“In the Nixon and Clinton eras, facts led us to impeachment options. In the Trump era, we are in unprecedented dangerous times. Rather than hold this president accountable for his words and actions, we are instead subject to his rants on Twitter, and in rallies, political supporters who want to give him a pass in the Senate and news outlets that spew bile rather than facts. There seems to be no such thing as holding this president up to the light. Wake up, America. Hitler held rallies, too.”
“On Christmas Eve, we drove from Athens to Cincinnati via Ohio Rt. 32, I-35 and I-71. Despite dense fog accompanying us the entire way, probably one out of four cars were driving without headlights or parking lights. I’m having a hard time thinking of any better conclusive proof of reckless stupidity than to drive without lights in heavy fog. Sure, it’s smart to not use your high beams, but for crying out loud, use your regular headlights. Idiots.”
“I hope your readers are ready for another great year in America. While most of them have been wringing their hands about President Trump’s various Tweets and actions, he’s been leading this country to the greatest economic era in modern history.”
“I’ve heard evangelicals excuse their support for a profoundly immoral and dishonest president by saying, ‘God likes to use imperfect tools for His work on Earth.’ Under this reasoning, any leader, no matter how immoral, criminal or flawed, would be OK with God as long as he or (probably not) she checked off the policy boxes – anti-abortion, pro-guns, anti-immigrant, anti-gay rights, and most recently, pro-Putin/Russia. My question, why in the world would God prefer an immoral, criminal, lying megalomaniac basket case like Donald Trump to, well, anybody else to do his earthly bidding? The obvious answer is He wouldn’t.”
“What does it matter whether some off-campus college students are included in the poverty figures for Athens city or county? It’s still damn poor, and fixating on that issue draws attention away from that basic, fundamental reality.”
“I keep waiting for something bad to come out about Joe Burrow, but so far, there’s nothing. What an incredible example to the youth of this nation, in stark contrast to the lying blowhard in the White House.”
