Last week’s Athens Voice: Should Wayne National Forest be renamed? If so, what should it be called?
Earlier this month, the USDA Forest Service is proposing to change the name of “the Wayne” to the Buckeye National Forest. The effort comes in response to requests from American Indian Tribes and local community members.
Buckeye National Forest is one of the names suggested to the Forest Service by American Indian Tribes. Other proposed names considered include “Ohio National Forest” and “Koteewa National Forest.”
Several Ohio lawmakers spoke out against renaming Wayne National Forest.
Sen. J.D. Vance sent a letter to Tom Vilsack, secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Randy Moore, chief of the U.S. Forest Service, opposing the proposed renaming of Wayne National Forest. “This federal effort,” wrote Vance, “denigrates Ohio history and represents a lack of fidelity to our nation’s founding generation.”
Vance noted that it is misguided decision to rename the forest and recommended that the federal government disband all renaming committees.
Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) released the following statement regarding the renaming of Wayne National Forest:
“This is just another example of federal government overreach trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist. As Ohio’s only national forest, Wayne National Forest has been a destination for all Ohioans and its visitors to enjoy nature, and all that Southeast Ohio has to offer for nearly a century.
“While energy prices soar, high inflation continues to hurt families, and the opioid epidemic cripples our communities, the woke Biden administration prioritizes erasing Major General Anthony Wayne — an integral part in the settling of Ohio — to once again distract from what is actually affecting us.”
Those voicing their opposition to the name change in the Athens Voice included:
“Leave it alone. I for one am sick and tired of this. History is just that. It’s in the past. It’s what we do now and moving forward that matters.”
“Absolutely NOT!!!!! I get that some may find it offensive as to What Mr. Wayne did, but that IS NOT OUR. FAULT!!!! I had no clue as to why it was called Wayne Nat’l Forest until Yesterday!!”
“OMG, I think we have bigger problems than changing a forest’s name.”
“No! My grandfather was the keeper of the forest many years ago and it would be a shame to see history changed. Heirs would not understand his connection to protect the forestry and the wildlife if the name is changed. Enough is enough!”
“No, it should not be renamed. As a proud child of the Cherokee Nation, I take offense at attempts to rewrite history and remove anything good or bad about our people. If we rewrite history we can later claim it never existed. This is another woke attempt to whitewash away anything that reminds people of the past.”
One reader, noted that if Wayne’s name is removed, we should also look at removing references to his contemporary, George Washington.
“Wayne is one step away from George Washington. It was Washington who put Anthony Wayne in Ohio to fight Indians. If you’re going to cancel General Wayne, then you’re going to have to go after George Washington, too. I knew the social justice warriors would go after George Washington someday, but I didn’t think it would be through Ohio. Wayne was a Revolutionary War hero, a general serving under Washington. Victory against England was due in no small part to Wayne. In Ohio he did want was asked of him. He is part of our history and of his time. We are all products of the same culture. We cannot extract Wayne from ourselves and set him up alone to be cancelled. To single him out and reduce him to just an evil man in contemporary moral arrogance of people who consider themselves superior. We are who we are, and General Wayne was one of us. Let the name stand.”
One commenter said they aren’t fond of the names suggested by the USDA but noted that it was time to stop honoring the Revolutionary War veteran who fought against the Native Americans in Ohio at Washington’s request.
“Change it. I’m not fond of any of the suggested names, but it’s time to stop honoring a violet murderer. I’m sorry this history wasn’t taught to us sooner, but ‘when you know better, do better.’”
Others recommended different names reflecting the region’s history.
Francis Kovacs-Colon, of Dublin, recommended Black Diamond National Forest, which pays homage to the area’s coal history.
“The Black Diamond name has been established in resources such as Wikipedia (The Little Cities of Black Diamond), Ohio Traveler, Facebook Appalachian history resources, etc.,” they noted.
Other name changes, possibly offered in jest, included Wayne Federal Woods, Bruce Wayne National Forest, John Wayne National Forest and Wayne and Garth’s National Forest.
Some respondents also noted the cost of renaming the Wayne.
“It will cost millions to change the name, all the signage. Contracts, maps and a whole lot more that would need done. Why spend that kind of money for no real progress or improvement?”
“Due to the cost of changing the name and reminding us of history in order to do better ... leave it alone… no change !!”
“... Another waste of taxpayers money. Why do people insist on investing money in the wrong places? Invest it into the forest. Not changing the name, just for people to still call it the Wayne National for at least three generations until it finally stuck.”
One commenter noted that with most communication being done by email, the cost to change the name won’t be as much as people expect.
