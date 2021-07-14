“We now know that only unvaccinated people (mainly from Southern Republican states) are the ones who are dying from covid as the new, more contagious Delta strain takes over. Federal and state governments need to be more direct about sending this message in their campaigns to vaccinate people. Forget the millionaire jackpots and other incentives. The data is now clear: if you’re vaccinated, you won’t die from the virus. That should be their campaign message.”
”The Delta Variant is Coming! Run! Run for your lives! The Delta Variant is Much Worse than Regular COVID! Vectors! Incubators! Overrun hospitals! Grandma! Doom!! Zoom!!! (You know the drill: shut up and obey.)”
”Ohio University: ‘Action Needed: Pick Your COVID-19 Testing Pathway.’ How about ‘no’? If OU keeps harassing students this way, there will be a further decline in enrollment. Athens is a Tiny Woke Elite Bubble. Potential students, from outside Athens, don’t think this way. This is an either/or situation. Is OU more concerned about signaling how Woke it is — or is OU interested in rebuilding?”
”The fact that the author of last week’s Voice piece on Critical Race Theory felt the need to post their view of it however distorted is clear demonstration why the topic belongs in public schools, to be discussed along with other such controversial subjects like, say, the Germ Theory of Disease and the Theory of Evolution. Perhaps the students can then bring home insight to their parents?”
”Kennedy Museum of Art Visitor Approval Form: To ensure that your request is seen and approved in time, please submit this form at least 2 business days prior. Bring a state issued ID for verification. Upon arriving to the museum call the museum desk. A museum monitor will verify your ID, let you in, and escort you into the exhibition spaces. When you are finished viewing the exhibition, you are required to complete the Kennedy Museum of Art Visitor Exit Log. Once you have completed the log, inform the gallery monitor and they will escort you out of the building.”
”A visitor pointed out to me that the least legible signs on campus are the ones lettered in gold on the most famous buildings.”
”Our thoughts and prayers are with the many Republican politicians who were injured in the recent stampedes. Led by people who believe in bizarre election conspiracies and in Jewish space lasers causing wildfires, the lawmakers trampled each other rushing to bow down to our former president. In a scene reminiscent of the famous running of the bulls in Spain, the lawmakers pushed, shoved and elbowed each other in their frantic haste to kiss the feet (and other body parts) of Mr. Trump. Fortunately no one was seriously injured, though several reported bruised egos.”
”Why aren’t the mainstream TV and radio media (NBC, CBS, ABC, PBS) reminding everyone that Donald Trump has been vaccinated against COVID? I just spent another weekend watching commentators and medical experts wring their hands about the unvaccinated who are mainly Trump supporters. The most effective way to get the good vac message across might be to remind the horde repeatedly that the golden calf they bow down to has been vaccinated. Even Trump recommended the COVID vaccination, for goodness sake!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Also, how on Earth did the Right convince these folks that self-preservation is a nasty liberal trait. It's so weird
Today I learned that testing students during a pandemic (that is still ongoing, whether you like it or not) is "woke elitism". Who knew?!?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.