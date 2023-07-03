After not receiving any responses to our print question, we posed this question on our Facebook page: “Is it justifiable to hunt deer within the city limits?”
Below are the answers. Some answers initiated replies from other Facebook users, so we’ve included those as well. They bring up some interesting points.
Submitted via form
S.W. — “Please do something to reduce the number of deer in the city. I just finished removing no less than 10 piles of deer poop from my yard. The deer so close to my home present a huge health and safety issue. Their presence is a hazard to drivers. We have increased numbers of flies, ticks and other parasites I can’t distance myself and family from. They trample the hills surrounding our property, which they have stripped of all vegetation causing erosion. I can’t grow food or landscape plants without ruin. They eat even deer resistant plants. I’m screaming for help!”
M.Z. — “Can we bring in a few catamounts?”
K.H. — “I’m fully in support of managing deer populations in city limits! The deer populations had increased very quickly over the past few years, and we’ll likely start seeing many more sick and dead deer as they start to exceed the limited carrying capacity of our neighborhoods.
“Besides the health of the deer themselves, harvesting deer will reduce damage to cars and gardens. As well as make our neighborhoods safer for our pets, because mother deer are very protective and have killed many family pets for getting too close to their fawn.”
R.K — “I do like the city deer and don’t want to see them eradicated. However, a healthy controlled harvest of the population would be beneficial to both the public and the deer population themselves.”
From Facebook
S.G. — “Not all arrows stop once they’ve hit the deer. There’s a through and through shot, where the arrow runs right through the deer … and ends up elsewhere. I have one I picked up while hiking.
“Non-hunters, have you ever seen and touched the arrows they use today? They’re sharp like razor blades, 2, 3, or 4, coming to a point.
“What if the hunter misses?
“One accident and you’ll see why this is an issue. Just hope it doesn’t effect one of your pets … or worse, your child or spouse …”
S.W. replying to S.G. — “I think the safety of in-town hunting is way more of a valid point than anything ethically motivated. Still it is incredibly difficult to actually wound someone with an arrow, pass-through or not, if you are hunting with even a germ of safety and responsibility. It’s far more likely someone would get hit by an inattentive driver than a stray arrow. And we let cars drive.
S.G. replying to S.W. — “I trust people who are skilled, practice regularly, and don’t drink or use other substances while shooting. But living so close range to one another in Athens can only increases the probability of an accident. So, yes, safety is the issue.”
C.B. — “Yes. I’m sure this question is in response to the doe that was carrying an arrow. 99.9% of hunters practice and practice year long so they can make the best shot possible when the moment happens. Do we all make a perfect shot every time? No. Sometimes things happen, the deer moves, there is a tree limb we don’t see etc. I can’t speak for all hunters but, when I can’t find a deer I have shot I’m sick for days. As a sportsman I put every effort into recovering an animal. Sometimes the deer crosses onto a property that I don’t have permission to be on. When this happens I ask the land owner. If they will not let me recover the deer there is nothing I can do and this sucks! If hunting in the city limits is closed the deer population will explode. This will cause a major increase in deer vehicle accidents. It will also cause, in time, starvation amongst the herd and disease. None of us want this to happen.”
B.M.’s reply to C.B. — “Love your passion for archery, and the hunt! It’s really an art form from practice to cleaning a carcass, and everyone would benefit some skill in survival techniques. I just don’t see how not allowing hunting in city limits, just the city of Athens not the county, would balloon the population like that? Maybe a slight uptick, but it’s not really that big of an area and there are SO many prime places to hunt outside of city limits. Just debating here, not arguing.”
B.M. — “It just seems way more dangerous in populated areas, more so than an increase to deer population anyway.”
S.W. to B.M. — “Just pointing out: We always have to watch out for people when we hunt, whether in the woods or close to residential areas.”
C.B.’s reply to B.M. — “The increase I was referring to was just in the city not county wide. The more deer that live in the city the more vehicle accidents there will be. Most deer that live in the city don’t leave except maybe during the breading season, bucks mostly, then they return. Most deer will live within a 400 acre track of land their entire life. Young bucks will move around but that’s it. Controlling the population, in the city and in the county, is important for the overall health of the heard.”
S.W. to C.B. — “Totally agree with all this … but it does seem that the deer that died of an arrow wound recently wasn’t being responsibly or legally hunted. It was the off season. She had a fawn. That makes responsible hunters look crappy in the eyes of the public.”
S.W. — “Well first off, hunting deer during hunting season is legal, so I don’t see why there would be a difference between shooting a deer in your yard legally vs. in the woods. The only real difference is, it’s way more sustainable to shoot them in your yard, from an environmental standpoint. More sustainable than buying farmed meat too (which so many of the people that criticize deer hunting do).
“The problem is that in town, you can (very understandably) not use a firearm. Deer that get hit by arrows almost always run. Usually to the tune of 50+ yards, even on a perfect shot. If that deer runs onto your neighbor’s property and they disapprove of your hunting, they don’t have to let you recover it. Then you have a wasted life on your hands.
“That’s the only reason I haven’t shot a doe in town from my house. That, and I like being in the woods. Otherwise, meat is meat. Legal is legal.
“And yes, I appreciate the beauty and innocence of these animals just as much as you folks that think it’s wrong to kill them. I just acknowledge that I eat meat and so I should be able to take the life myself and process the meat myself. A cow’s life is not less valuable than a deer’s.”
D.B. — “Absolutely not. Whoever shot that deer with an arrow on the west side is a coward.”
T.B. — “That’s a big no.”
T.C. — “NO!!!!”
B.M. — “Definitely not. That’s an accident waiting to happen.”
M.B. — “Yes”
M.O. — “No justification exists for plugging Bambi with a broad head arrow within the city limits. None. Zero.”
S.W. to M.O. — “I guess I’m curious why the city limits is a factor at all. Do you feel that it is different than shooting them in the woods, and if so, how?”
M.O. replies to S.W. — “Hunting in rural areas is a different conversation unrelated to urban hunting.”
J.A.S. to S.W. — “yes. Shooting deer in the city limits is different than shooting them in the woods. Just as shooting deer in the woods is different than shooting them in a harvested cornfield. Just as it is on the side of the road from a moving vehicle.”
S.W. to M.O. — “Other than concerns for human safety, what possible difference could there be that would make it unethical to hunt in city limits? That’s my point. There IS no ethical difference. Therefore, no need to justify it any more than shooting a deer in the woods. The safety factors are definitely worth talking about, but I think they are largely misunderstood by non-hunters, and difficult to regulate.”
A.B. — “No, it’s reckless behavior.”
P.G. — “If it would kill a deer it will kill people and pets, unless you are using a club in which case grab a beer and watch the ensuing entertainment of an idiot getting stomped in the head by the aforementioned deer.”
M.K. — “This is just asking for trouble, like a child to be injured.”
