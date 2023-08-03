Athens Voice's question of the week: What do you like about Athens' music scene?
A recently released survey ranked Athens' music scene as No. 25 among the nation's best under-the-radar live music destinations.
Modesto, Calif., was ranked No. 1, followed by Fernandina Beach, Fla., as No. 2. We plan to publish more about the survey in a future edition.
The survey, conducted by CheapoTicketing.com, highlighted that Athens has many great venues hosting local and touring artists, such as Ohio University, The Union Bar and The Smiling Skull Saloon.
We know there is more to Athens' unique music scene than just the venues.
For example, during a recent forum conducted during a Living Traditions event, some artists talked about how local bands support each other by attending concerts and providing mentorships. Others talked about how eclectic the scene is as venues may host ABBA nights, an indie band, a hard core band, a tribute band and a singer-songwriter — all during the course of a week.
