“Ok, credit where credit’s due: kudos to OU for at least modifying the return of students to Athens this month.”
“Does ‘New to You’ actually donate to Children’s Services? I have always heard they have never actually made a donation. That being said, where does one donate quality items to have the greatest impact on the community?”
“There are people trying to figure out what the Medicare transportation services are like for their disabled child. ‘MY kid didn’t learn anything’ — does not apply.”
“With no students in Athens County, local folks might actually have a chance of passing legislation for themselves.”
“Well, Duane did it. He moved things to online predominantly, with no offer of the appropriate discounts on tuition. Stop stealing from young people! Another round of layoffs is on the way for OU faculty and staff. Adapt or perish folks, adapt or perish.”
“Refresh street markings. If not now, when?”
“Ohio University is getting closer to being sane. The canceling of athletics for all OU regional campuses was intelligent. It is unfortunate but the same needs to be done for Athens. I take back my first statement, the insanity ensues.”
“I believe Jay Edwards when he says he didn’t know a thing about his political mentor’s scandal. I also believed that the COVID virus will disappear “like a miracle” this past April and that the President didn’t know a thing about the Russians paying for American lives. So many non-believers out there, wonder why?”
“I wish my letter to the school board had been the one ‘randomly’ selected out of the 157 submissions and sent to the news outlet so I could be contacted for a news quote to support a Republican Judge and refute science. I must lack the 1 percent privilege and high powered friendships to infect us all with Trump science. I guess one letter with a huge political name was enough. That was easy.”
“I’m sorry you’re ‘blown away,’ but let the science experts speak. A doctor won’t send a kid back to school with a note saying it’s just seasonal allergy symptoms without first ruling out COVID-19. The risks of a malpractice suit for negligence is very high considering the risks.”
“Masks required everywhere? No problem. I just ordered over $100 worth of stuff online that I had planned to buy locally.”
“Thanks, city council, for mandating masks. Now, how about a $500 fee for everybody who attends a house party.”
“I see no reason why students shouldn’t go back to school in classes. I’ve seen a lot of kids in town with their parents not wearing masks. Those kids need to be with other kids.”
“Black Lives Matter, name the name, David Dorn.”
Jim Jordan is a perfectly whole and flawless example of dis-service and unveiled threat to the health and well-being of every Ohioan and American.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.