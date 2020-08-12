“So Trump made America great again. Millions out of work, the economy in a tailspin, and the ‘Plandemic’ is continuing to destroy our schools and way of life. Doesn’t look so great from here.”
“Trump and his friends made billions while the rest of us suffer. I would expect they think that is great. Never mind that they trashed the world, they made money. Now they’re saying; ‘Keep America Great.’ I don’t think we can stand much more of his greatness.”
“With all the talk about a coronavirus vaccine there is no guarantee that there will ever be a vaccine. And even if they do come up with one as we know many people will not get vaccinated.”
“One year ago, a man with an AR-15 killed nine people in Dayton. Since that time, the Republican-controlled legislature in Ohio has done nothing. Nothing has been done because many of these politicians have accepted large sums of money from the NRA to protect their financial interests. The on-going proliferation of these assault weapons for non-military purposes has nothing to do with the 2nd Amendment. It has everything to do with greed. To say, in 2020, that a person has a ‘right’ to own an AR-15 under the 2nd Amendment (of 1791) is ignorant. Assault weapons do not belong on our streets in 2020. Like a grenade launcher, flame thrower, or portable surface-to-air missile launcher, these ‘arms’ should be banned.”
“This is the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. 1920-2020. And we haven’t yet had a woman in the White House.”
“Substitute teachers who normally would work in local districts are now getting higher paid gigs working pods. Who will want to sub in an unsafe school room for $100 or less a day when subs are being recruited at $150-200 or more per day to tutor small pods of kids and provide child care to families? Subs can make more working weekends. That’s more than many teachers make. Maybe schools should start paying educators what they are worth and stop treating them like meat. You get what you pay for.”
“‘My kid didn’t learn anything.’ Any other person saying that would get investigated for neglect, lack of supervision, it’s a red flag for verbal abuse. Home visits should be scheduled soon to ensure safety and provide resources for mental health services. It’s a cry for help.”
“Stop criminalizing poverty and sending fragile families that are already discriminated against into the courts to pay the judge and law enforcement. Stop saying it’s our burden — we must watch ‘those’ kids, and profile ‘these’ families. It’s the elitist Athens class discrimination code in action. Feed the poor, send them into the justice system and then off to the country club to brag how you’re ‘saving’ them. Your white supremacy is showing.”
“What’s going on with the white spray paint up at Sells Park? If it is going to be some new lights, I beg you please do not do that. The city has way too much light pollution already.”
“OK, how much sense dose it make to have demolition derbies at the fairgrounds if it’s not safe for large crowds to congregate? All the county fairs have been canceled due to safety concerns over not being able to social distance.”
“I saw in The Messenger where the band is practicing in Athens. If they can do that, they should be allowed to be in the classroom. I think that should be more important than sports. They just think sports are just more important than learning, I guess, and I think if the teachers really wanted to go back, they would.”
“Serious about voting? Call the Athens County Board of Elections ASAP and request an application for a mail in ballot for the November 3 election. Fill it out and return the application. They will mail you a ballot after October 6. Complete the ballot and mail it back to the Board of Elections immediately. Early voting in Ohio. Don't delay. Make sure you are registered to vote.”
As an owner of a rifle in the AR platform, let me clear up a few misconceptions about it. Also, I can forgive people who mistakingly think that they should be banned or more heavily regulated because the media has waged such an intensive disinformation campaign that it is very easy to buy into the propaganda. I am not here to name-call or throw ad hominems around. 1) The AR15 is not classified as an assault weapon as it is not automatic. The AR15 is not used by any military that I am aware of. Fully automatic weapons are EXTREMELY difficult for civilians to (legally) obtain and prohibitively expensive. 2) According to FBI statistics, handguns are used far more than rifles in mass shootings, so to single out not only rifles, but a specific platform of rifle as being the most deadly is inaccurate. 3) The Federal Assault Weapons Ban of 1994 did effecively ban AR15s. When the ban expired in 2004, not only did homicide rates not increase, but continued on a slight decline as AR15 ownership increased, proving the AR15 is not the culprit. 4) Civilian ownership of AR15s has everything to do with the 2nd Amendment which plainly declares that the people have the right to bear "arms", not "arms with [insert caveats here]". I hope this clears up some of the misinformation being foisted upon the populace. Have a pleasant day.
Correct! The problem is explaining facts to all the liberals who don't understand facts but just want blame the NRA and Republicans. Same folks can't operate their own computer.
And yet binary triggers are allowed. One round per trigger pull, riiiiiight. ;-)
