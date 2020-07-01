“How do Athenians who claim to not be racist and disavow insitutionalized white supremacy reconcile the continued, casual use of the other ‘R’ word? Is it possible to claim to be an antiracist, educated Athenian and continue to ‘educate’ newcomers to OU that it’s ok to use a locally invented, multicultural slur (insert pejorative + R word) because it doesn’t make one a racist? Word Check!”
“An online survey went out to parents to collect data on attitudes about the possibility of completely online school next year. If about 16-18 percent of families don’t have Internet, are there controls in this analysis to account for the missing folks? Unless there is a no opinion box to check or a decline to answer are there phone calls going out? Press one for irony?”
“After City Council members stated ‘most people won’t notice an extra charge on the city trash bill (for composting),’ I have noticed a sad increase in people burning trash on the south side of town at night. If they can’t smell that, I guess all politicians stink. I hope they enjoy their vacation time.”
“If the rapids at White’s Mill are unsafe then maybe we could fix them? I lived in a tourist town that used the river to draw people. If the Army Corp can channelize it then they should re-engineer a safer rapid.”
“Senate Bill 320, introduced by Republicans would leave decisions on reopening schools for the upcoming school year in the hands of local school boards. This bill would prohibit DeWine and the health director from preventing reopening, ordering closings, OR REQUIRING school districts to adopt health/safety guidelines for COVID-19. Teaching the next generation, by adult example, that the CDC is optional is inviting ignorance and precludes a nosedive in the health of everyone killing vulnerable citizens. No Trumpepidemiology here, please.”
“The CDC, WHO, etc. are endlessly bleating about the ‘necessity’ of social distancing. Let’s assume that social distancing diminishes the transmission of the virus. Are OU football players somehow immune? How can OU drone on about ‘safe practices’ when football players are allowed (encouraged?) to exchange any number of body fluids? When asked, coaches and athletic directors change the topic and also go on about ‘safe practices.’ In February, I asked, ‘Do face masks work — or not?’ Now: Does social distancing work — or not? If yes, why are football players exempt?”
“Recently, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled it illegal for elected officials to block users from a ‘public forum.’ If you have been blocked by Jay Edwards please file a complaint with ACLU or Office of Congressional Ethics.”
“Interesting that folks are still hung up on the county fair’s selling of Confederate flag merch when folks should be asking why we will even HAVE a fair this year in the midst of a pandemic? Will the rides be disinfected after each rider? Let the 4-H folks have their events, they worked hard all year and can do it safely, but please spare the rest of us from a new epicenter.”
“I would like to know why we have four traffic lights with three lanes of traffic on State Street heading toward Route 50. All it does is create confusion.”
“Myia the dog was found. It shouldn’t be up to the city, county and state workers to pick them up.”
