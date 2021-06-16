“To the self-appointed member of the Coronapolice who approached me and my companion telling us to wear masks on campus last week, both of us have been fully vaccinated, we were outside and except for this little pest, there was no one else around on the Green at the time, so buzz off. It’s bad enough some university buildings are still locked and all of them seem to have a mask mandate, at least leave us alone when we’re outdoors trying to enjoy the day.”
“Now that they’ve raised minimum wage prices at the store have increased. An gas averages 3.15$ an gallon at the pump though someone told me today that gas at the pump in Toledo was still at 2.00$ an gallon.”
“Boy! Amazon Prime isn’t what it used to be. Now a Prime order waits 2 days before it even ships.”
“I hope someday a better world looks back and sees these as dark times for humanity.”
“Don’t know who from Athens County Children’s Services decided to defend the actions of Robin Webb, but they did a questionable job of it. It would have more believable if they just said The Shadow removed the Facebook postings. There is a huge question mark hanging over the agency as to who knew what and when, and why they gave deference to Serah Bellar’s parents over the teenager. Something is rotten in Denmark, as they say.”
“When outgoing Ohio University President Duane Nellis steps down at the end of June he will return to academia as a full-time professor in OU’s Geography Department — as OU’s highest paid professor. Didn’t he just cut faculty members from the Geography Department to reduce costs?”
“On June 17-18, the Ohio University Board of Trustees will review the ‘2021 OHIO Sustainability & Climate Action Plan.’ This plan ‘is a road map for the next 5 years of progress toward carbon neutrality [and] enhancing the University’s national position as a leading edge laboratory for sustainability.’ There was no mention of OU’s carbon-spewing Beechcraft King Air private VIP airplane — often used by Board of Trustee members and VIPs connected to Cutler Hall. Nor was there a definition of ‘sustainable.’ How can something with no clearly defined properties be measured? Also, the King Air’s annual cost of operation?”
“In his most recent View from Mudsock Heights, Dennis Powell said Joe Biden has always been unintelligent and is now senile to boot. While he is entitled to his opinion, I can’t help but think the View from Mudsock Heights is getting pretty murky.”
“Looking at the Athens City School District webpage, the School Board meeting are listed as ‘virtual’ through the end of 2021. No, this isn’t going to work. There is no reason that the School Board can’t now meet the public in person. Require masks of everyone if ‘necessary’. Lot’s of bad decisions have been made in the last year and the public has a right to meet with the School Board, and the Superintendent, face-to-face. Hiding behind ‘COVID’ (using Zoom) is cowardly. Same for Athens City Council. Time’s up.”
“We are in mid-June. The Marching 110 will be back in campus in six weeks. Will band members continue to be subject OU’s demoralizing, neo-Puritan, ‘Martha Stewart,’ neurotic, suburban-mom ‘Don’t get your jackets dirty!’ ‘hazing’ sanctions?”
“In terms of having any actual input into Ohio University’s decision making processes, the OU Faculty Senate is as irrelevant as the OU Student Senate. Kind of like a “Mock UN” for geeky adults. Hilariously cringeworthy.”
“Athens City Council passed an ordinance authorizing a wastewater-based COVID-19 surveillance program. ‘In the future, we may also be able to use this for other things,’ Councilman Sarah Grace, D-At Large, said. You gotta admire the honesty — I guess. Um…”
“OU President Hugh Sherman sent out his first communication to Ohio University community: ‘In the months ahead, I will be asking you to work with me to strengthen academic quality…’ President Sherman puts ‘academic quality’ at the top of his ‘to do’ list. Excellent! If he walks this talk, the other problems facing OU will dissipate in due course. Prospective students (and their parents) are looking first and foremost for academic quality. No need for ‘branding’ and similar voodoo. An academically strong OU will sell itself. Academics, academics, academics.”
Editor's note: This section has been updated to reflect a correction. Robin Webb is not the director of Athens County Children's Services.
FYI for all readers, the director of Athens County Childrens Services is Otis Crockron... the PR officer/Community events coordinator follows the directions and is the not the "director" of anything at ACCS. The Athens News should monitor it's AV comments better so that accurate information is being presented. The Athens News even states to "be truthful" in the rules. Please only publish truthful information from folks who have some idea about the topic on which they are speaking.
Re Dennis Powell: he's drifting further from reality.
