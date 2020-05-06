"Dear Concrete Mixer thieves, I apologize for the situation I must have put you in. I imagine you two guys were really excited to show off your ‘new’ bright orange YardMax mixer to your buddies. I bet you were really enjoying yourself, and then one of those same buddies pointed out that it was missing the tipping handle and the drum will not release. Wow, that must have been really embarrassing when they started making fun of you for stealing a broken concrete mixer. If you had only waited one more day, I might have been able to install the new replacement handle for you. You could've been a thief who actually stole something of value instead of broken trash. Life can really be a hassle, but honestly you did me a favor. Turns out concrete mixers aren't as fun as they seem to be in the movies so I thank you for that. And I want to help you understand that, too, and since I don’t need that new handle, you can have it. Just call my friend Mr. Flick at 740-592-3315 and he can make arrangements to drop it off to you or pick it up.”
“OU President Nellis, in an 1800-plus word email sent (April 23) to OU employees, forecasts the devastating economic tsunami that is about to crash over Ohio University. One of the ‘immediate’ cuts OU will make is to suspend ‘employee recognition awards.’ Yet not once does Nellis mention reigning OU's athletic programs that lose $20 million annually and cost each OU student about $1,500 in fees. (The word ‘academic’ appears only twice in this email – and the second mention is actually about “administrative support” of academics.)"
“On some right-wing, conspiracy fixated websites, a scurrilous idea is taking hold – that public health authorities and the government have been exaggerating the fatalities from COVID-19. When asked to produce an authoritative source for these dubious assertions, they pull a ‘Trump’ and ridicule you for believing… authoritative sources. This is not only stupid, it’s dangerous. It comes from the same deliriously warped mindset that thinks it’s OK to bring your assault rifle to a protest at a Statehouse.”
“This COVID-19 pandemic thing has made clear that the health of everyone in this country/state/county/township/neighborhood, citizen or not, criminal or not, affluent or not, white or not, employed or not, rich or not, of your faith or not, is of vital importance to me, to your child, to your parent, to your lover, and to you.”
“When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) classifies a homemade cloth mask as PPE for a job site, then we will have some data on the effectiveness of cloth masks. Cloth masks won’t save me from an asymptotic person wearing a bandana or cloth mask. Why isn’t anyone talking about goggles? The virus particles that have collected on a cloth mask have a direct path through the eyes. My job requires a safe health environment and PPE according to OSHA guidance. Aerosols, contagions – anything small enough to penetrate through a mask requires a high level of respiratory protection.”
“Athens is losing its great old trees at an astonishing rate. A walk through the neighborhoods along West State, High Street, Lancaster, Mound, Congress, and up into the hills via Woodward, to Highland, Roosevelt and so forth, reveals stump after stump in front and side yards, the sad remains of once beautiful trees, lovingly planted years ago. Some died, no doubt, from beetles or disease, but many succumbed to, or ARE DYING NOW, from STRANGULATION. Vines as thick as arms wrap around these old trees – evidence of decades of unchecked growth. This is an urgent appeal to landlords and homeowners: Please, cut off the vines growing up into the very highest branches of the trees on your property. What looks green and healthy may more likely be dead branches, covered with vines. A tree cannot thrive when its own leaves are deprived of sunlight and space to grow. If you own property, attend to your trees before it is too late, and the city of Athens loses more beautiful trees to pure neglect.”
“When the school board members are willing to sit in classrooms and be exposed daily to potential virus exposure from students, with the same PPE protections teachers get, then we should open schools. Board members, prepare to don your cloth mask and participate in the decisions you pass down from the safety of your protected position.”
“Remember when uptown business complained that the smoking ban would devastate the economy from loss of tax revenue and loss of smoking customers? I remember Dr. Gaskell’s campaign stating that there is no safe level of secondhand smoke. Separating smokers and cleaning the air does not completely get rid of it. The Health Department stated that the only way to fully protect the vulnerable from the effects of smoke was to eliminate this lifestyle choice from the public. The billboards showed a vulnerable child sitting in smoke. Please, Health Department, protect the vulnerable now.”
“Why are so many window air conditioners running in OU dorms? Are those dorms occupied?”
“What a lame group of posts that you presented in ‘The Voice’ last week. Were you recruiting all of the OU dropouts who can’t afford a bus ticket to leave Athens to comment on their political opinions. You can do better.”
Editor’s note: We don’t control the submission of ‘Athens Voices.’
“I really appreciated a message that Gov. DeWine shared last week during one of his daily briefings. He was talking about the 2020 graduating seniors, but the message given them could apply to all of us. He quoted his son-in-law who is a coach in Worthington, and had said this to the senior class he was speaking to:‘In these next few years, look around your table. Keep your eyes up in your community. See them. Know that there are people who will be with us for years to come – people who are so precious and so valuable. They will be here because of what you have given away.’ We should all think about how the sacrifices we are making through wearing masks, social distancing and so on, are keeping many precious people alive.”
“The Supreme Court is now live! Instead of hearing about the decisions on the news, we can hear it in real time! That is gold. It’s going to change the world.”
“The area is doing a decent job of social distancing and using PPE except in the biggest big-box store. The store is trying to follow state regulations with aisle arrows and employees using masks, but for some reason customers are congregating, many without masks, and breathing all over the merchandise. Why is there such disregard? Walmart needs to take control now.”
oh no Walmart customers are breathing all over the merchandise!!!!
