“Athens County Sheriff Sergeant Jimmy Childs has been arrested in connection to the sweeping investigation into the sex-cult Bellar family. Childs (aka ‘DJ Enforcer’) is (was) also the Athens County school ‘resource officer.’ It’s about time. Athens worst kept secret has finally come to light. Next question: What (if anything) did the Athens’ schools’ Superintendent and Board know about Childs? Were they ‘victims’ of his infamous ‘gentle intimidation’? There’s more to this story…”
“Good that the University has now provided seats for guides at OU tour stops. Tourist numbers go up, but attention spans go down as the temperature rises. Don’t make tourists stand in the sun for the intro to OU.”
“Local business and organizations are beginning to offer all kinds of ludicrous reasons why people need to wear masks. The worst (so far) asks fully vaccinated people to wear masks to protect unvaccinated people. (Come again?) It would be more honest (and thus truly respectful) if they would just say ‘We require masks. It is our policy.’ (But, customers and clients and citizens has the right to ask why.) Hiding behind nonsensical ‘justifications’ creates animosity and it is dishonest.”
“The Athena Cinema will offer an outdoor screenings of a movie. But there is a catch. ‘With consideration to others who may not yet be fully vaccinated, the Athena asks that all attendees do wear masks to these outdoor screenings.’ How are fully vaccinated people any danger to others? (They aren’t.) This is completely illogical — and unscientific. This is just Woke posturing. I’m going to boycott all events that require Obedience Masks.”
“For the writer of last week’s Voice who wrote that ‘taxation is theft, pure and simple’: actually, ‘theft’ is getting something without paying for it. The service you receive from various governments are paid for with — taxes! Simple enough?”
“The outgoing President of Ohio University lists the ‘One OHIO’ initiative as one of his accomplishments. Around 2015, the ‘global affairs’ division at OU tried to ‘centralize’ all international initiatives in one office — and this effort killed all-things-international. (‘Faculty led initiatives’ were the first projects targeted). The ‘One OHIO’ program is a similar, failed attempt to ‘centralize’ all operations of OU’s regional campuses. The regional campuses have died under the One OHIO initiative. What both of these initiatives illustrate is the deep and wide-ranging disdain that OU administrators and trustees have towards faculty members. One-size doesn’t fit all.”
“Shout out to everyone who donated to Rural Action and Community Food Initiative’s Local Food for All. Thanks to you, fresh, local produce from Chesterhill Produce Auction will go to people in need this summer.”
“Okay D’s, snowflakes, whiners: if you go to the doctor, you show your ID, it you buy a car you show your ID, if you go to the bank you show your ID, apply for a job you show your ID, you buy cigarettes or alcohol you show your ID, so someone tell me why that showing your ID when voting is restricting votes or stopping someone from voting. If you don’t have an ID, then get one and do it legally.”
“Jimmy Childs, say it ain’t so! So many kids look up to you.”
“Athens County Sheriff Sergeant Jimmy Childs was arrested Friday, May 21 in connection for (it seems) not reporting sex crimes he knew about. This is worrying in that Childs is also the Athens Schools resource officer. Did (or didn’t) Athens Schools Superintendent Tom Gibbs know anything about all this? (If he did know, why didn’t he do anything? If he didn’t know, there are serious problems in his chain of command.) Similarly, Ohio University’s Dean Scott Titsworth and Professor Robert Stewart are both under investigation by the university’s Title IX office for basically the same reason. What’s going on here?”
