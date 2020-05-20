“What about closing a section or one lane of Court Street to allow restaurants more room to provide outdoor dining this summer & fall. We need to help these establishments survive. Charleston, SC is considering closing off sections of one of their main streets (King St.) for this very reason. Come on Athens- get creative!”
“Grad students and future doctors rejoice! The board of trustees increased your tuition, while decreasing your education and college experience. The excitement must be building, the interest accumulating, the fond experiences dissipating. Borrow more money, pay the fee, get that Ohio University certified YouTube U "D", to bad you could have watched those same videos for free. Last but not least, count down the days to when you will save some cash with no commencement ceremony fees!”
“I hope my ‘Voice’ isn't edited anymore, it never should have been in the first place.”
“As of 05/14/20, Trump's virus has Fifth Avenued 84,763 Americans.”
“Is there a protocol in place by which the various OU governing bodies (faculty, administrative, and classified senates) to “recall” the administration? Do these bodies have an actionable recourse or just a symbolic one (“no confidence” vote)?”
“Has Ohio University abandoned the idea of teaching in place of being a huge investment firm? They have hundreds of millions to invest, pay no taxes and some of their most valuable assets, like the Ridges and many other valuable properties, are just given to them by the state. Why bother with education? OU has become Gordon Gecko's wet-dream. If they're going to be an investment firm then they should at least have to pay taxes on that part.”
“Deep thoughts from the stable genius: “Don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? We do more testing,” Trump said following a tour of a medical supply distributor in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.” If no one reports the sun coming up in the East, it doesn't really happen.”
“What about closing a section or one lane of Court Street to allow restaurants more room to provide outdoor dining this summer & fall. We need to help these establishments survive. Charleston, SC is considering closing off sections of one of their main streets (King St.) for this very reason. Come on Athens- get creative!”
“The phrase ‘on the horizon’ is one of simultaneous hope and despair, which may be why it’s used so frequently to disarm concerns while committing to nothing. Lest anyone be prone more to happy thoughts than reality, the horizon itself is perpetually unobtainable.”
“Could the A news please provide the link to watch the ‘COVID-19 virtual round table’ and the other two working groups involving bar owners and landlords. These local groups involving citizens and government leaders that are trying to keep the community connected need to make these meetings available online per the sunshine law. I would have liked to have seen those links in the article and I would appreciate the meetings being in the what’s happening section. If it’s happening, then please, I would like to watch. I have learned a lot from watching our government on the Ohio Channel.”
“It’s morbidly funny. My Inbox is saturated with emails from newly minted manufacturers across the continent selling utilitarian and designer masks at margins as high or higher than garments far more labor and materials intensive, to a population of Americans hell bent on not wearing them.”
“Only when Ohio University’s Board of Untrustees and other mis-managers understand that they are a substantial if not a primary source of the university’s present and future ills, and then choose to do something about it, will the university proper be able to reinvent itself and rebuild. Until then, it’s like pouring new wine into fetid and old wine skins.”
“The precautionary principle has always been among the first of casualties in human endeavor. Why should a pandemic be any different? Trump only reminds you, no matter how crudely, that in a system revolving around monetary idolatry everyone of any age not holding a club card is disposable.”
“I’m concerned about the local elite grassroots groups actively trying to influence school decisions. Think the small schools group that had the gall to try and influence the school board with their vote. I hope the school board decisions are based on the needs of ALL students, not just the students of the quasi- wanna be PAC group called Parents for Participation. This moms group complains about schools and teachers online within their invite only mom’s group. Especially when our local leaders either belong to this group or have spouses that, ‘participate.’ It’s unfair influence.”
“Who wants to be a substitute teacher when the classroom teacher is out sick with COVD symptoms? What if a teacher gets the regular flu or gets a cold? Classrooms are full of sneezy kids. Sometimes classes are full of really sick kids because their parents work or the kid is told to tough it out because they have no sick time. If teachers get sick then education can’t go on. Congress voted to telecommute because it’s time to adapt to the moment and government must go on no matter what and that includes the education of our children.”
“Forget the communists and socialists for a moment, as the preparation of something as benign as pasta is a purely wasteful and destructive capitalist plot! Needing only to be covered in water at a steady 180° Fahrenheit, 50% excess energy and water is used on average preparing 2.7 million tons of strand, tube, stuffed and ribbon pasta in America annually, resulting in approximately 5.2 billion gallons of water, the energy equivalent of 782,500 tons of coal and approximately 36,000 tons of dissolved pasta being needlessly poured down the drain. And then there is the unassuming noodle.”
“How fresh is that coffee?"
“I generally make a fresh pot every week, even if there’s some left over”
“‘All politics is local,’ making it more than high time to rise to the occasion.”
“Most precise, consistent and least flawless execution of any ideal in film? Unequivocally and without exaggeration, Tommy Lee Jones. Google what you will and to your heart’s content. You can't do better.”
“You do realize, that when you go to FaceCrook and read political prose that ‘We’re committed to fighting the spread of false news on Facebook,’ the only option is to flush the water closet?”
“The political back and forth between the 2 major parties is freaking me our. They both have polar opposite ideas about the pandemic - it’s yes, or no. Whom ever has the majority in the last stop to veto wins. According to the Constitution, I have a right to exercise my judgement in order to take care of myself and my family. This back and forth crap could continue all the way up to the election. It’s freaking me out. I’m going to exercise my right to take care of myself and my family. That is why Militias exist. #duckseasonrabbitseason”
“WHAT has done more damage to Athens ???????? 1. A virus; 2. Politicians’ response to a virus; 3.OU Board of Trustees"
“Hope is a burglary tool when advanced by dishonest men.”
“I’m really grateful that Donald Trump has spent nearly 50 years of his adult life studying viral diseases. Otherwise I’d be in abject fear that he doesn’t know what the hell he is talking about.”
“I've noticed that most of the other universities having to make cuts are doing so from the top highest paid, down. Ohio University seems to be cutting from the lowest paid to mid paid. Taking a 10-15% cut in pay is a drop in the bucket. Like rubbing salt in the wound. What's wrong with this picture? Shouldn't the governor make the high paid administration & trustees be held accountable for mismanagement?”
“Forget the communists and socialists for a moment, as the preparation of something as benign as pasta is a purely wasteful and destructive capitalist plot! Needing only to be covered in water at a steady 180° Fahrenheit, 50% excess energy and water is used on average preparing 2.7 million tons of strand, tube, stuffed and ribbon pasta in America annually, resulting in approximately 5.2 billion gallons of water, the energy equivalent of 782,500 tons of coal and approximately 36,000 tons of dissolved pasta being needlessly poured down the drain. And then there is the unassuming noodle.”
“Last week, 200 faculty and administration positions were cut at Ohio University. OU President Nellis explained, “A lack of available work, reduced demand for certain programs and services, and necessary restructuring to improve operational efficiencies led to the choices that were made.” Exactly. There is no proactive strategy; there is no goal other than “reduce.” Wild, reactive, bloody hacking here and there. (It’s very easy to reduce costs; costs can easily be reduced to zero: go out of business.) There is no budget crisis; there is a priority crisis. Nellis is an out-of-town trespasser – hired to fire local people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
It appears that the inhumanity of Ohio University, will eventually prove to be it's downfall.
I have a dream. A dream where reporters reported news and editorial pages were balanced.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.