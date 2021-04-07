“It is a disgrace that there is nowhere in Athens where you can rent a car. This is the perfect chance for somebody to step up and I hope you do.”
“When will the next person die where Blackburn meets Routes 50 and 33? The intersection is confusing with 6 lanes essentially coming together there. Ultimately it’s going to require a light.”
“Take Back the Night isn’t just about survivors and assault. ‘To be safe,’ women are often told what to wear, where to go or not go. Take Back the Night is defiance against the idea that, ‘to be safe,’ women should limit their lives/stay home (Years ago, Ohio’s Dean of Women Voigt was told by former Ohio University President Ellis to control the male students by regulating the women students i.e. if the women were locked in their dorms at night, the men kind of quit acting up, etc.).”
“Concerning COVID, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently ‘voiced a feeling’ of ‘impending doom.’ Nearly ‘in tears’ she implored Americans to ‘hang on just awhile longer’. Many bars display signs that read ‘Free Beer Tomorrow.’”
“I just now finished listening to the Village People singing ‘YMCA’ and ‘Go West’ and I enjoyed the music. It was from the time period 1978-79 when music and music creativity was real and no lipsynching, no crap music or musically-impaired singers. Music was supposed to be creative and fun unlike anything today’s musically challenged singers put out.”
“Please explain why kids can’t keep internet hotspots for education? Everyone saw the gap and now we are going back to the dark ages. Was there ever a discussion about the future implications of yanking technology away?”
“Other parents and I in Athens agree that we need to take some of that COVID money and use it to hire math tutors, not the same as the one-on-one time they get to have with teachers… students are so far behind.”
“OU students are requesting the expansion of ‘gender inclusive housing’ across campus. I think I get the ‘theory’ but (just to be sure) can someone give 2-3 examples of what real-world, demonstrable problems this solves at OU? What isn’t working now at OU? (Concrete, empirical examples, please.) Or is ‘gender inclusive housing’ a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist?”
“An Athens townie who goes to Miami recently wrote an article for her student paper calling the rivalry between schools ‘embarrassingly one-sided.’ Can we rescind someone’s townie status? Sounds like she belongs at Miami.”
“It’s quite clear that the OU Board of Trustees has predetermined that journalism professor Yusuf Kalyango is ‘guilty’ and that Dean Scott Titsworth and Professor Bob Stewart are ‘innocent.’ The Trustees are just waiting for the Faculty Senate Committee to do the dirty work of reporting the ‘evidence’ needed to justify the predetermined verdicts. The Trustees can then also wash their hands of the whole deal by maintaining that they are just following the recommendations of Faculty Senate.”
“Pfizer says it’s two-dose Covid-19 vaccine lasts six months. So we need to get ‘jabbed’ 4 times a year? Is the reason that, after being vaccinated, a person still needs to wear a mask because the ‘vaccine’ does not prevent the disease but rather only suppresses symptoms? Is the relationship of the vaccine-to-COVID analogous to aspirin-to-headache? Has the definition of ‘vaccine’ changed?”
“What is it called when you have pre-existing health conditions and prescription or non-prescription drugs in your system? Normal. What is it called when someone is kneeling on your neck and you can’t breathe? Murder.”
“NBC News anchor Lester Holt said (March 30) reporters don’t need to hear both sides of a story before determining the ‘truth.’ That is, ‘I think it’s become clear that fairness is overrated ... the idea that we should always give two sides equal [consideration] does not reflect the world we find ourselves in. That the sun sets in the West is a fact. Any contrary view does not deserve our time or attention.’ By this logic, there would be no reason to listen to an astronaut who says, ‘There is no West, North, East, South up here.’ Journalism 2021.”
“Ohio University has enough money to maintain an outrageously-expensive, environmentally-disastrous, taxpayer- and student-fees-funded, private airplane for use by OU VIPs and their guests. Yet, Ohio University will fire more employees and eliminate more academic programs before July 1. Ohio University does not have a budget crisis — it has a priority-crisis and a hypocrisy-crisis. (How is the OU ‘Transportation-Sustainability Report’ coming along?)”
