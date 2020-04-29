“I came up with another bad word. Try it, play with it; have fun. The word is ‘Trump.’
Trump it.
Ahh Trump.
Trump you.
That's Trumped up.
Go Trump yourself.
Who gives a Trump.
I'd Trump that.”
“Regarding the April 23 ‘Athens Voice’ post miss-attributing broad-spread hate toward the current U.S. president: Cumulative, corporate and individual disrespect, distrust, disdain and savanna-wide swaths of disbelief at the incompetence, incoherence and incredulous ignorance exhibited by Mr. Trump would be far more accurate than childishly calling it ‘hate.’ And it’s not like he hasn’t gone out of his way or worked hard to obtain that extreme lack of adulation. So don’t rob the man of credit due.”
“Absent in the push for Athens curbside compost pickup is any dedicated effort to increase ‘stay-in-place’ solutions, such as on-site composting and mulching, vermiculture and organized pooling of neighborhood resources where densification limits autonomy. All reduce energy use, while adding to secondary carbon reductions and tertiary benefits. This less than diverse approach contributes to individuals and communities becoming poorer, lazier and less self-sufficient, defeating much of what Athenians profess to believe. It also fails to fall in line with the new draft comprehensive plan, somewhat deficient in its own right, and on which the ink hasn’t even dried.”
“If you're a Republican and religious, it's time to get on your knees and pray for forgiveness.”
“If a fart can get through underwear and a pair of jeans, how can a mask made of cloth protect you from the coronavirus?”
Editor’s note: I’m not a medical expert (at all), but it appears that the main point of masks is to hamper spray of liquid droplets from your mouth/nose, which are a quick way to spread the disease. Wearing a cloth mask (which is cleaned and worn correctly) isn’t as good as wearing a mask designed to protect you from the virus, but it’s better than nothing. TS
“If my president's only plan for curing me of this virus is to have me ingest an unproven medication (which may stop my heart), bathe me in bleach, have me huff some Lysol and insert light sources into my body in a manner he has yet to fully describe, I may just take my chances with Tylenol and a ventilator.”
“Two things Americans and the rest of the world would qualify as Christmas in July, if not sooner. One would be if COVID-19 ‘miraculously goes away,’ as Trump said it would Feb. 11, during his month-long dismissal of the pandemic’s severity. The second would be if Trump miraculously goes away.”
“And to think, people used to point to Muammar Gaddafi as the quintessential madman.”
“To the author of the ancient wisdom comment of ‘this too shall pass’ in the April 24 ‘Athens Voice’: You might also care to consider that you may pass long before “’his too’ does.”
“I think everyone is waiting for Dr. Birx to finally bitch slap the president.”
“As an American, I’d rather be downwind of a Three Mile Island or Chernobyl meltdown than experience the meltdown of Donald Trump. At least with one, there would be an end in sight and you could at least pass out from the pain.”
“Most have heard that to forgive transgressors is the Christian thing to do. But what if you’re not Christian, leaning more to the agnostic or atheist end of the spectrum? Do you instead just buy enough rope for that person to hang him or herself? And what if you’ve exhausted local stores’ entire inventory of rope, along with the credit limit of your UPS shipping account, sending reel after reel of rope to D.C., and they still can’t figure out how to use it? Then what?”
“Last week, one writer asked: ‘COVID-19 Testing: What if (for whatever reason) a person doesn't want to be tested?’ The A-News editor responded: ‘Not sure why that might be the case.’ There are any number of reasons. The editor also stated, ‘If you don’t want to get tested, nobody’s going to force you.’ Hmm. Let’s see about this. And, what if a person needs an ‘immunity card’ to return to work (or fly on a plane, etc.) but he/she doesn’t have the antibodies and/or has not been vaccinated? That person would seem to be ‘still susceptible’? Certainly not ‘immune.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.