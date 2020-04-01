“Returning home after enjoying the cherry blossoms on the bike path, my wife and I passed through sections of student off-campus housing, and were surprised to see so many students still here. Congregating in groups on small porches creates the density problem that accentuates the virus numbers, whether it’s in New York city, at Mardi Gras, or an Athens porch. Maybe they were confusing 6 inches with 6 feet.”
“The stimulus package, although not enough, will be valuable for many Americans who are more needy than ever. My wife and I are fortunate that we can manage without it, thus we will be making a contribution to those in need, specifically, to the local food bank. I hope others will do so, too.”
“You're stuck at home anyway, so why not go online and fill out your Census form? It doesn't take long, and will keep an enumerator from having to come to your house. Filling it out online will be safer for both of you.”
“Can you believe that Athens is still enforcing parking meters, punishing low-wage workers and those trying to support uptown businesses? Talk about non-essential city services. Any ticket I get is going right into the idiotic solar trash can.”
“Thank you to the postal, UPS and FedEx workers, to the Kroger and Walmart associates, to the myriad clerks, cashiers and sweepers, to the health industry workers, to the uncounted public servants, and to the customers keeping six feet away from me and from each other during this COVID-19 pandemic. THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!”
“A troll’s definition of fact checking: Today’s stream of unconsciousness must align with yesterday’s.”
“Maybe our police force could use this time to crack down on the 3-7 a.m. drag races on Richland Avenue? It’s ridiculous and incredibly unsafe. Not to mention LOUD. Why even have a speed limit!”
“America has never faced such an unpresidented crisis.”
“I’d like to know if anything can be done about cats running loose in Spreading Oaks Village. We have a bunch of them, and there’s no place to take them, and it’s against the law to catch them in a cage and take them out and dump them along the road. So I would appreciate if someone would make a comment in The Athens NEWS about what we can do about cats running loose when there’s an abundance of them, other than shooting them. That’s a possibility.”
“Ohio will be amazed when they see our Ohio Natural Guard in action! Many served overseas in places like Afghanistan. I’m grateful for their service to this country, and I know they will show up to protect Ohio. Region 7 is in good hands. It’s about time! Clear the roads; they will build hospitals and have time left over for more. I hope everyone who is able can go serve for us. We need you!”
"First, a good shout-out to Gov. DeWine and all the other governors who are doing such a great job in keeping us on top of this virus, keeping us well informed. That said, I am sick of DeWine cow-towing to that ass in the White House and covering for him. He was asked by a reporter yesterday if he felt that he and other governors had had to take over in the absence of an effective national leader. He said, ‘well, when I called him (Trump) about Battelle cleaning the masks, he said he would get right on it.’ What?! Shouldn’t the president have already been on it? When asked many times about the lack of response, weeks ago, from Trump, DeWine talked in circles and would not answer it. Come’on DeWine; grow a pair. You are much better than this.”
“Why is it that those creating the anxiety are increasingly the ones telling everyone else to calm down?”
“The tipping point will be if Bernie or Biden’s ideas ever see the light of day.”
“As I am sitting here ripping the elastic out of my fitted sheets to make facemasks for my daughter and her co-workers in the emergency room in Lancaster, I am outraged at the fact that my family is in jeopardy because of the lack of leadership in our federal government. I am begging the voters to reassess their choice for president. We can't continue to have a man in charge who refuses to take responsibility for anything bad that happens to us. We need to consider the heroes of this disaster. The medical field, the grocery store staff and everyone else who has to work through this epidemic. This is not about politics any more; it is about having a leader with compassion, not a self-serving egomaniac. The people of this nation are too precious.”
“OU President Nellis: ‘The COVID-19 pandemic is dramatically affecting the daily lives of our OHIO family. Our current focus must be on... the education of our students and service to our region. We will re-evaluate our budget planning assumptions [later].’ Translated into English: ‘Stop moaning about teaching online. It’s easy and fun. The whole Bobcat Family is stressed. We will fire you when the coronavirus crisis has passed. One thing at a time.”
“Trump learned about the coronavirus risks to America in mid-January, but instead of leaping to action, he leapt onto Fox to spew denials, misinformation and self-congratulatory falsehoods. Trump's arrogant stupidity wasted two months that could have been used to prepare for and contain the pandemic. Thankfully, in Ohio we have a REAL Republican in Gov. Mike DeWine who puts science, facts and the wellbeing of all people (including those who voted against him) in front of self-delusional fantasies and dangerous bigotry. Shame on Trump; kudos to DeWine.”
“Remember the classic anti-choice go-to argument, ‘Every human life is priceless’? Well, current modeling suggests we could reduce the number of U.S. deaths due to COVID-19 from as many as 200,000 to as few as 80,000 if we extend social distancing guidelines and keep the economy shuttered until August. Hear that, conservative hypocrites? The day is fast approaching when you will have a golden opportunity to literally put your money where your mouths have been. Everyone else should take notes.”
“Again, it is past time for 80-year-old House Speaker Nance Pelosi to be put out to pasture. She needs to go back to California and her walled mansion, the sooner the better.”
“Folks! The Athens Public Library CANNOT take book donations now. They are closed. Please don't leave donations outside of the library. Thanks so much! Stay safe.”
“So, the Trump Administration last week, under cover of a global pandemic, ‘disestablished’ an Indian tribe on Cape Cod and took their land from them .. the Mashpee Wampanoag, also known as the "Thanksgiving indians" (you know, the Native Americans who save the Puritans on Plymouth Rock who were starving to death). Talk about sick, twisted and un-American. Trump and his few remaining fans really know how to screw people over when times are hard. Sick!”
“The Athens County Health Department needs an online form for citizens to report business violations to the stay-at-home order similar to the one Franklin County has. The reason? Being able to report anonymously will save lives. Reporting violations is a public document and calling means a recording. There are serious personal and political consequences here for reporting violations of neighbors and local businesses who are clearly not following the guidelines and putting our small town at risk. Law enforcement does not seem to be questioning non-essential gig workers out and about at residences with no sanitizers or distancing.”
I share your concerned about Young people in their lack of concern about social distancing. We saw examples during spring break in Florida and now during Mardi Gras were more and more younger people are beginning to show symptoms of the virus. One thing we might be interested in is a report from Jim Steele,, director emeritus of San Francisco State’s Sierra Nevada Field campus. He recommends everybody get outside and get some sun. He stated this is the reason why many viruses flourish during the late winter because people lack vitamin D. He said getting out in the sun is a natural way to help the body replenish vitamin D which will improve individuals immune system’s.. if we don’t want to expose ourselves to others on the streets, sidewalks, or walking trails there is always the backyard or perhaps a rooftop where we can sunbathe and replenish our Vitamins D.
You asked when some of Bernie Sanders ideas would be implemented. Well, they have been put into practice. I couldn’t find the date but I remember Bernie giving a speech in which he demanded that Trump enact the Defense Production Act. There is a YouTube of this also but it does not have a date. Shortly after Bernie suggested this, Trump enacted the defense production act. This was one of Bernie’s good ideas that was implemented and it would appear his advice was needed.
