“In history's list of presidents, Donald Trump already has a (*) for being impeached. Now, he's earned another (**) for golfing the country into a pandemic where thousands are dying. He was told it was coming.”

“I just saw that we lost John Prine to the COVID. Now I am pissed! Got to see John a couple years ago in Minneapolis; Larry and Teresa opened. It was a life-long memory seeing the three of them sing ‘Paradise’ as an encore.”

“Trump fans are once again regurgitating the lies they hear from right-wing fascist media. Trump was not even close to ‘the first’ to suspend travel from China – dozens of other countries did it earlier. The travel restrictions were not called ‘racist’ by Democratic leaders, but rather they rightly denounced Trump's xenophobic term ‘China virus’ (which is textbook bigotry). Trump downplayed the seriousness of the illness for months, even while his own advisers warned him. And COVID-19 infections/deaths are higher than reported, not less. Truth hurts tiny Trump-loving brains, especially here in Athens County.”

“Start citing parents for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for permitting their kids to commit the crime of violating the order – the law. What’s the difference between buying beer for your kids’ party and permitting your kids to have their friends visit? Parents who let their children leave the house unsupervised for a non-essential task should be cited. If your kid tells you they want to exercise, tell them to “go for a walk” at Strouds or anywhere. Go with them. It’s out of hand.”

“I don’t have Internet, barely a signal. I don’t have time or resources to waste driving back and forth to get WiFi for school. This hotspot fiasco should have been in place long ago, before this hit. Now you care about my child not being able to get Internet assignments done? Or is it that you’re exposed and protecting your own rear. No one in school had my kids’ back before. It’s so hard to get these hotspots out because they are a day late and a dollar short. The School Board is to blame for this lack of foresight.

Please stop leaving trash at Dow Lake. Can’t you all fish and hike and take your garbage with you? It is everywhere along the lake.”

“Late night in the ER, an elderly patient who lives alone arrives by ambulance is treated and not admitted but then has no ride home. There are no cabs running late at night or after midnight. How is Athens going to serve the transportation needs of the vulnerable population who need health care when the crisis hits?”

“I feel compelled to respond to a post in ‘The Athens Voice from April 9, 2020 stating, and I quote: ‘Everyone who is trying to blame the president for the virus problems should remember that he was calling for a ban on travel from China and was called a racist for it by Pelosi and her minions! Let's make sure that the blame goes where it is deserved.’ According to FactCheck.org, a project of Annenberg Public Policy Center of the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, the assertion that the president was called racist after he made the decision to ban travel from China, was actually made by Trump himself.”

“‘Did you ever think,’ she started to ask. Why yes I have, I said to myself. It’s much less costly than letting others do it for me, especially when they’re not willing to pay for the privilege.”

“Nothing reveals and defines the moral bankruptcy of the nouveau Republican party more than the relentless disregard for public safety and human life by its drum majors, spin doctors and talking heads from COVID-19’s onset to date, in exchange for fleeting brownie points of populism. With its trademark denialism, incessant fear mongering and a conspiracy theory behind every tree, up is now down, front is back, lackluster is great and even the pushmi-pullyu has withdrawn its application as the party’s new mascot. The only inversion which the party faithful don’t care to advance is that the left is primarily right.”

“For pity’s sake! Would some White House reporter with a little remaining dignity abruptly hit the stop button the next time this nation’s Whiner in Chief goes on a tirade declaring their professional abilities to be third rate, or sets off on a blame binge? The world would be eternally grateful were someone to step up and clearly, concisely and in real time point out that even in the most generous assessment ,Donald Trump is a perfect ass, incapable of stacking up to a fifth-rate president on his best day.”

“I'm watching the evening news. If you work in the lower-end, fast-food industry, and you have numerous children, what do you expect your future to hold?”

Load comments