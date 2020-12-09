“I can only hope that whoever buys the Pilcher House will restore it to its former beauty instead of letting it rot like OU did. It could be the new ‘Oasis!’”
“Nero fiddled while Rome burned. History is repeating itself.”
“Dr. Gillian Ice [anthropology PhD – not a medical doctor] is OU’s ‘Special Assistant for Public Health [COVID-19] Operations.’ Dr. Ice has emailed students: ‘It has come to my attention that there have been student gatherings. This is extremely disappointing. Members of the Athens community are at great risk. We need to keep our distance, avoid gatherings, and wear masks.’ What about OU football and basketball players? Two OU football games have already been cancelled because of alarming COVID-19 infections inside the football program. Dr. Ice: Why don’t your injunctions apply to OU athletes who ‘gather tightly’ and forgo masks?”
“Ohio University says to less important students: ‘Wear a mask, social distance, and don’t congregate. If you do, you will face criminal and other charges.’ Ohio University says to football players: ‘You are different. COVID-19 is less of a risk to you. Your intense physical contact, up-close (unmasked) breathing, and exchanging bodily fluids are no problem! Go Bobcats!’ (OU’s football game on Saturday, December 5 was cancelled because of rampant COVID-19 among OU’s team. This is the 2nd time this season an OU football game was COVID-cancelled.) Ohio University is recklessly and unnecessarily facilitating the spread of COVID-19. [Budget crisis?]”
“I don’t understand why ACS is going virtual and I don’t understand why the board pretended to be concerned about the local COVID surge. Over 100 spectators gathered in the AHS gym for basketball- back to back nights. 72 percent of teachers were ignored.”
“In 2021, can we stop using the phrase ‘abundance of caution’? This phrase has two possible functions. 1) It explains an ‘over-reaction’ or and act of ‘cowardice’. 2) It states that, ‘This specious decision has been made and that’s all the explanation you are getting. How dare you question caution! End of discussion.’”
“Trump can’t concede until Vladimir Putin gives him permission.”
“We need asymptomatic testing of students in our K-12 schools similar to what OU is doing. I have had students test positive less than a week of having been in my room. Students who left sick after my class. Students who sat in my room who were suddenly quarantined because a family member tested positive. No info on deep cleaning for the space and no information or warning provided to me. If the school board relies on advice from a CEO of a hospital or a political appointee without considering the voice of local non-politically motivated doctors, that’s foolish.”
“Thanks for bringing back ‘Exhuming the Morgue.’ I remember fire chief Richard Cooley, Mike Ward and Bob Toy. Thanks for the memories. Keep ‘Exhuming the Morgue’ going.”
“I’m tired of Athens-Hocking Recycling’s endless complaining about all the things citizens do wrong. And who understands the endlessly changing Byzantine rules anyway? Athens-Hocking Recycling works for tax- and fee-paying citizens and not the other way around. Maybe their business model just doesn’t work.”
“As it stands now — and likely at least until 2022 — what does Ohio University’s Office of Global Opportunities offer that YouTube doesn’t?”
“I have a son who attends Athens High School. I was wondering why — last Wednesday — schools were closed. The roads were clear (even the rural roads). It was sunny and in the mid-30s. Without hesitation he stated: ‘The teachers are worried they aren’t going to get all their snow days off.’”
“Is the Voice dead or what ? Nothing of interest for a long time. Let’s fire up the conversation ! Let’s talk about the important things in Athens. One example would be the proposed bike path tunnel at Menards.”
