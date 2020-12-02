“A beautiful tree at the Courthouse was donated by the R. Baird family. Thank you!”
“Now that the Donald is leaving The White House, I hope he returns to his old job. I have really missed seeing the clowns in the woods.”
“‘The Bobcats [Ohio University football] didn’t play last week, and in reality it could be the best thing to happen to their season.’ — The Post (OU student newspaper)”
“OU’s Office of Global Opportunities ‘is excited to announce the 2021 Virtual Professional Development Program: South Africa and Kenya. Program highlights include virtual visits to traditional homesteads of different tribal groups in Kenya and discussions on Kenyan pre-colonial cultures.’ (And a cooking class.) Apparently, curricula from the 1970s are back in vogue. In 2021, Biden appointee Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the first African American to be named US ambassador to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield has pledged to focus on High Tech investment opportunities in Africa. African pre-colonial tribes vs 2021 African high tech. Professional development? Hmm…”
“Don’t make me ask
Or take you to task
Please, please, please
Wear your mask
And about Thanksgiving
Perhaps smaller this year
To protect those you hold dear
So we can be safe and keep living.”
“Adieu, bye-bye, Godspeed, adios, cheerio, ciao, swan song, farewell, sayonara. I hear Trump is teed off. At least it will be on a golf course where he belongs.”
“The Uptown lights this year are not appealing. Blue lights? Go back to the old lights!”
“Ohio University — for that matter, the entire City of Athens — has the power to change the whole nation. How? Do away with the COVID scare: open the university. Maintain the entry requirements. Strive for excellent, quality education. Be the new America.”
“After watching the news tonight and seeing all the people traveling, I can only say one thing: thin the herd.”
“I’ve been a pollworker for many years and have total respect for the Board of Elections director and her dedicated staff. No such signage could possibly exist in my voting location. It would be noted by set-up crew and certainly by the pollworkers themselves, being vigilant and sanitizing the booths regularly. The voting location manager must be responsible, although the booth should be inspected before being stored, and certainly before the election itself.”
“Ohio University’s Office of Global Affairs & International Studies maintains an astonishing 46 employees. What are all these people doing? How much does all this cost? By August 2021, there will have been no study abroad trips (1.5 years). There must, sadly, be very few international students and faculty at OU. (Certainly international students and faculty need, and should receive, extra help.) Professors aren’t traveling for research. International scholars aren’t visiting OU. Top administrators aren’t taking expensive, ineffective, exotic vacations disguised “collaboration exploration projects.” (Have any of these VIP vacations resulted in academically meaningful collaborations?) Zoom Things don’t count.”
