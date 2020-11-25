“Potholes are beginning to show up in the streets. Can the City of Athens get on this now? Remember 2018 when the streets, due to negligence, were a total disaster? Can we avoid this? Probably cheaper to fix them now, too. A stitch in time and all that…”
“Report on the Athens City School District Board of Education Zoom meeting (Nov. 19): The Board wondered whether Athenians who travel for Thanksgiving (discouraged) should be required to quarantine after returning to Athens. And, maybe current COVID practices (online education, quarantine) could be used for the flu, the common cold, and other illnesses. (Close it all down!) Also, all the unnecessary, new and under-construction school buildings (bad idea in the first place) will cause the school year to be shortened. (But, new buildings!)”
“I would like to ask the hybrid or electric car owner how we are to pay for the roads? If everyone gets electric cars, there will be no gas tax and no money to fix the roads. It’s not penalizing you for reducing your carbon footprint, it’s making you pay your fair share of road repair. You drive on the roads, you help us pay for their upkeep. I say thank goodness for our Socialist road system, or every road would be a toll road. Socialism is what provides for public roads, public transportation, public schools, public libraries, etc.”
“I’m not one to grouse about taxes. The way I figure it we live in a great country (and state) and, hey, it costs to be boss! But that little $100 add-on to the annual license fee for owning a hybrid strikes me as unfair taxation. What is that money earmarked for?”
“OU reduces admission standards? I can’t believe it, are the smart 18-year-olds not buying into the OU scam? That’s ok, OU will take the money of the less smart, more marginalized, and unprepared 18-year-olds. Higher education at OU is not about making the future bright, it’s about cashing fat checks while failing the next generation.”
“Ohio University is going global! Following up on the national acclaim it received for its Halloween Zoom pumpkin carving contest, OU’s Center for International Studies is hosting a Zoom cooking class: Empanadas! Maybe the College of Art can host a Zoom ‘hand turkey’ making event. I’ve already got my construction paper, safety scissors and Elmers glue ready!”
“According to a recent article in OU’s student newspaper The Post: ‘Anthropology professor AnnCorinne Freter-Abrams is concerned about ... the health of the students, faculty, staff, and Athens community.’ Ah ha ha.”
“Twice this year the Athens County Board of Elections has shown its ineptness. It’s time for a new board and new administration so that faith can be restored in our Board of Elections. The Commissioners should act.”
“OU is lowering admission requirements in an attempt to ‘lure’ students to OU. Wrong. People want to join winning teams. OU’s race to the bottom (a losing team strategy) will cause potential students to choose other universities — especially considering that OU is Ohio’s most expensive public university. A better option would be to focus on improving academics. People want to join winning teams. (Hocking College already has a ‘no admission standards whatsoever’ policy.)”
“If you voted for the tax to pay for the totally unnecessary new school buildings in Athens, you don’t get to complain when schools close a week early spring term. Apparently if schools don’t close early, the new buildings won’t be ready by fall term 2021.”
