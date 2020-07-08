“If off campus students don’t follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19, such as wearing masks and social distancing, it is inevitable that they will bring it onto the OU campus. Furthermore, if the bars allow crowds of students to enter their premises, this will also make its way to OU and the community. Obviously, the off campus behaviors need to be addressed somehow before the students return from the summer break.”
“Betty Young, Hocking College president, received a large bonus and extension last week in the middle of a pandemic. How in the world is she getting a large bonus? What has she done to earn this? Why would she even accept it with such a bleak financial picture ahead?”
“Parents, please leave your children at home when you are grocery shopping. If you must bring them, please have them and yourselves wear a mask. You are endangering many people’s lives, and especially those who are elderly or have medical conditions. I know your children want to get out of the house, as we all do. But going out in public without masks is irresponsible.”
“The sky isn’t falling as far as kids go. My kid hasn’t fallen behind- to find that out requires testing which has not happened. New skills are emerging. Plus- the tests don’t matter anyway because look at how the sat and act are now irrelevant. The push to go back to in person schooling is based on propaganda of doom for students becoming more stupid when really it’s about babysitting. What if kids end up smarter in other skills? A gap year is not the end of the world. Permanent disability from being drugged in ICU will create more decline.”
“Regional Jail nurse James Gray II is on the wrong side of the cell doors and should be held to account. Negligence and apathy turned a jail sentence into a death sentence.”
“I’ve heard it said of the financing and construction of the Baileys Bike Trail ‘...if you build it they will come.’ Anybody yet seen a bicycle in the dedicated bike lanes on East State Street?”
“In reference to the people on the Near East side of Athens that seem to always decide to build some sort of an outdoor fire... PLEASE STOP! First, it is illegal in the city limits to open burn. So, start being a law biding citizen. Second, your neighbors do not want to smell/inhale the residue of your burning yard waste or camp fires.”
“Athens City Council: Please make masks required in public buildings in the City of Athens. The evidence is clear that it reduces risks. Let’s not let the vocal minority who oppose wearing a mask dictate what is an obvious reasonable public health decision.”
“It looks like ODOT has spoken and The Plains will have to suffer increased traffic on Route 682 and emergency response issues with the closure of Johnson Road. It’s time for Jeff Maiden to go ahead with his plan for an underpass from River Road to Johnson, and give a big finger to ODOT, who denied residents a public hearing on this issue.”
“I love the energy that young people bring to our community. BUT given the upsurge in COVID cases, I don’t think they got the memo: wear a facial covering. Be accountable to those around you. And please business owners, require masks for your customers.”
