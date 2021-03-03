Editor’s note: Last week, the Voice section incorrectly stated the cost of the virtual fireside chat with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. The university public records office confirmed there is no cost associated with the event for either the university or attendees. My blunder, friends.
“Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will participate in a virtual ‘fireside chat’ with Ohio University to ‘promote their new book.’ As for Al Roker: How much is he getting? (Who cares what Chelsea has to say about anything? What are her credentials?)”
“OK, Pepsi, enough about a can shortage. Shelves are full of all your brands except Caffeine Free Pepsi. It’s time to bring it back, NOW!”
“Re: Censored Voice posts: No, they were not factually incorrect, nor was there anything like it in any edition. One didn’t reflect especially well on rich white Christians, and that’s why it was censored, it pointed out how some Christians aren’t so very Christian.”
“Years ago, I think today’s ‘culinary jobs’ at OU were called ‘board jobs’ and they covered board expenses. No buffets, and only two or three main course choices, but they gave us a professionally washed and pressed white serving jacket each day. Things really change.”
“As an Athens native and OU grad, I support the A-NEWS trying to find where on earth Deb Shaffer lives. We already have enough reason to doubt upper admins’ commitment to Athens and OU long term, and it is a terrible precedent if such public figures do not even have to worry about their property values while making decisions that can make or break this institution and this town. Imagine if the Ohio Secretary of State lived in Florida!”
“Ohio University has decided to ‘extend the undergraduate alternative grading option for spring semester.’ Why bother with grades? How about participation trophies for everyone? (Safe participation trophies, of course.)”
“An OU senior has a petition for students to sign to get an in person Graduation this Spring. It seems that people signing this don’t care that an in-person graduation would cause spread in our small community since they won’t be here anymore after graduating. She also has racist and anti-science tweets to go along with her petition, so she seems like an upstanding student. Your kid will survive if they don’t wear a hot gown and participate in a boring ceremony, it might even save someone’s life.”
“Regarding the ‘affordable housing initiative,’ I’m ready to laugh it out of the entire county. You can turn away from the poverty in this region but I can assure that it will still be a reality. True affordable housing in this county is a bad joke. I’ve been there, I escaped the trap, but many never will. Can we set a better example or is asking for some dignity for the poor asking too much?“
“To whomever donated the money for the new bookmobile for the library system: thank you! What an awesome gift to the community.”
“OU’s student newspaper The Post published a photo of the ‘missing 13-year-old Nelsonville boy’?! This is outrageous.”
Editor’s note: Using photos of a missing child is rather commonplace for missing children reports.
"OU’s Special Anthropologist for Public Health Operations recently sent out an email with subject: ‘Safely planning for fun and self-care.’ In this email, we learned she had learned to crochet and that she ‘recently braved an iced-over Hocking Hills State Park with a couple of friends (and safety equipment).’ Wow! She thoughtfully added a photo of herself. So, what’s the goal here? How did we get from COVID to ‘safety equipment while hiking?’ Apparently, in addition to Martha Stewart Craft Night, OU will be offering vanilla ice cream only. And no running with scissors!”
