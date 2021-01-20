“One Nelsonville city council member is so rude, crude and vulgar that his presence is an embarrassment to the whole community. He shows publicly out-dated and cruel, homophobic and racist views. Nelsonville has moved on from all that!”
“At the recent Board of Trustees meeting, OU announced that every unit on campus is ‘looking for efficiencies.’ Translated into English: ‘More OU employees are going to be fired.’ OU doesn’t have a budget crisis, it has a priority crisis.”
“OU’s Deb Shaffer, senior vice president for Finance and Administration, just announced that OU employees can expect a 0 percent raise this year. Deb Shaffer received a $100,000 bonus last year on top of her annual $250,000 salary.”
“At the recent Board of Trustees meeting, OU President Nellis ‘spoke about his focus for the 2020-2021 year, which includes budget and minimizing impact on financial reserves, managing enrollment and brand development, growing the student retention rate and focusing on diversity and inclusion for underrepresented students.’ Not a word about academic quality. Nellis should concern himself more with academics and education and less with ‘brand development.’ Potential students, and their parents, are looking for academic quality. These students are savvy and outdated thinking about ‘marketing’ isn’t going to draw potential students to OU.”
“So all the students are back in town and already many are gathered Uptown, standing outside bars in large groups, some barely wearing a mask or not at all. I could say how they’re morons and irresponsible, but I was also a moron and irresponsible when I was 20. Ohio University and the City of Athens need to take responsibility if they want to bring all the students back. Or they are responsible for many in this community getting seriously sick or dying.”
“I read with dismay in the weekend edition of The Athens Messenger that Rep. Bill Johnson said America needs a chance to begin healing Really? Where were you these last four years when Trump spouted continuous lies, including election fraud which you bought into. These lies and rhetoric empowered hate groups who now run amuck. Before unity, we must have accountability. Get real.”
“The campus looks beautiful. Are you ready, Bobcats? Take ‘kindly care.’ Good luck!”
“After supporting Rep. Jay Edwards in the last two elections, I am sorry to say that I am very disappointed (along with many of my colleagues) and we will not be supporting and donating to him in the future. We were leery of supporting him in the beginning and were afraid once he went to Columbus he would fall into the same category as Larry Householder. Mr. Edwards showed his true colors and lack of integrity when he showed his unwavering support for Donald Trump and touting the conspiracy theory claiming Antifa was behind the capital insurrection. That same day Mr. Edwards touted the conspiracy theory, U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers said he was not opposed to members of Trump’s cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment. Sometimes it takes a little bit, but the truth will come out on who has integrity and morals and who does not.”
“Shame on Jim Jordan. He has morals or integrity. He would rather serve Donald Trump than the oath he took to represent the citizens of Ohio in the job that he was elected to as a US House of Representative. How disgusting and I sure hope his constituents think about where his loyalty lies in his next bid for re-election. He certainly does not deserve to be re-elected. Many Ohio State wrestlers have come forward and stated that Jim Jordan was aware of the abuse from the team doctor but pretended not to know anything. He should tell the truth and apologize to the victims at Ohio State. Lastly, it is disgusting to see how his district is spread out in a Z-shape across Ohio due to Republican Gerrymandering.”
“‘Ohio University announces hire for executive position to manage declining enrollment.’ This is (another) newly-created, administrative-bloat position: $215,000 salary + generous perks. (This is a $60,000 raise for the already well-compensated OU employee who got this job.) Also, does OU really need someone to manage ‘declining enrollment’? The declining enrollment seems to be doing just fine on it’s own, e.g., OU lost more students in the 2019-2020 academic year (pre-COVID) than did any other state university in Ohio. OU lost 2300+ students compared to 2018-2019. OSU lost 4 students over the same time period.”
“Why aren’t college professors getting the vaccine at the same time as K-12 teachers? The age group they work with are the ones with the highest number of cases in Athens. K-12 teachers were forced back in-person because of the idea that young kids don’t get sick or spread the virus. The close contact quarantine rule was eliminated. The K-12 covid protocols are severely lax compared to OU. Both sets of educators need the vaccine for the risk level associated with Public/State education. Educators are vulnerable to the policies and politics of elected officials and local bureaucrats.”
“OU Provost Sayrs has announced, ‘Despite the recent budget cuts and reduced faculty, there is still more to be done in order to close the budget gap.’ In other words, more OU employees are gonna lose their jobs. It’s also interesting to notice that there is no mention of budget cuts for football and athletics.”
“Ohio University has apparently just launched an ‘Acknowledgment and Reconciliation Committee.’ What does this committee hope to accomplish?”
“Ohio University has, apparently, ‘reduced academic spending by $47 million since 2017.’ How am I supposed to read this? Deteriorating support of academics? Misplaced priorities? What about the budget for athletics? How do the academic, administrative, and athletics budgets compare with one another? What priorities guide budgetary decision making? OU can easily reduce operating costs to zero if that is the objective: just go out of business. Over the last two years, OU has lost more students than any other public university in Ohio; are these budget cuts driving this decline in enrollment? What is the primary mission of OU?”
“The US can function without politicians. None of them are doing anything and things are running generally OK. They are just vultures and vampires. (In all fairness, I guess Athens’ Mayor Patterson raising water and sewer rates, again, is ‘doing something.’)”
