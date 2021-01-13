“Have the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens City Police Department begun investigations into whether or not their members took part in the siege on the United States Capitol, as it appears other public officers around the country attended? If not, why not? If so, why have they not been removed? Social media posts by many of the officers definitely show an allegiance to Trump and his right-wing, anti-democratic ideals.”
“Donald Trump needs to be held accountable for his actions. His inflammatory language incited his radical Republican insurgents to assault and occupy our nation’s capital. This resulted in the loss of human life, damage and destruction of property, and the interruption of governmental business. He and this group of insurgents should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
“Hey, Rep. Edwards, if you have an inability to connect Trump with the hateful things in Washington and elsewhere, you should just resign. This way, a lucid person can represent us. Someone who won’t drink Trump’s poisonous Kool-Aide.”
“Why didn’t Senators Hawley and Cruz walk into the Capitol Rotunda and greet and shake hands with the unruly mob that broke in, instead of hiding? After all they invited them in. Now the work of claiming back truth and holding instigators of insurrection up to the light.”
“I miss hearing the ‘Alma Mater’ each noon on campus.”
“Please for the love of common sense do not ask Ken Johnson to make public statements! Most of them are empty, valueless, or out of touch. Just let the marketing and PR departments do the press releases.”
“To those who try to falsely blame the ‘far left’ for infiltrating the MAGA crowd that assaulted the Capitol: People, leftists wouldn’t be caught dead in those ludicrous outfits. We have style.”
“I don’t know what planet Rep. Jay Edwards is living on. But those weren’t ‘antifa’ storming the Capitol in Washington, D.C. I realize that’s a clever ploy by Republicans to spread blame and take the focus off their own supporters, but it’s not going to work this time with anyone with half a brain. Winter is coming for the Republican party, and not a moment too soon. Lying Jay Edwards should be one of the first to go.”
“Was their election fraud? Mr. Trump’s campaign filed and either lost or had dismissed 62 out of 63 lawsuits because it could produce no evidence for any of its wild accusations. Many of the judges involved were appointed by Trump or other Republican presidents. Some of us wanted to believe Mr. Trump was cheated, but it just isn’t so. It is time to move on.”
“Glancing at The Athens NEWS ‘What’s Happening’ section it appears that, except for the Farmers Market (where apparently COVID is not a risk), all ‘events’ are virtual. (Virtual ‘events’ are not ‘happenings.’ How well ‘attended’ are all these virtual things anyway?) One DJ ‘music event’ listing pedantically wags it finger: ‘The party is just as fun if you stay at home.’ No — it isn’t.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.