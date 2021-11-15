To the editor:

I would like to thank our county engineer Jeff Maiden and his staff. Having lived off an Athens County road for over 30 years and driven these county roads for over 40 years, I can say that the condition of our roads and bridges has never been better! The Athens County Engineer's Office is undoubtedly the most effective public entity in our area!

Mike Rex

Athens, Ohio

