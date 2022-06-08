By Steve Patterson
Mayor of the City of Athens
Former Chairperson, Athens City
Commission on Disabilities
It is hard to believe that I have been the mayor of Athens since January 2016, not to mention beginning my second term at the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic hitting the U.S.
This is a time of reflection on where we are as a city and community and to consider what improvements have been accomplished under my leadership. The City appreciates the continued progress made with 20-plus commissions and boards, with many community members providing expertise and recommendations in areas such as the Shade Tree Commission, Environment and Sustainability Commission, and the Commission on Disabilities.
Before becoming mayor, I recognized the need for our city to improve access for persons living with disabilities and joined the Commission on Disabilities as a city councilmember.
Eventually I chaired the Commission and we focused on education and raising awareness in the community. Among other things, the Commission laid a strong foundation for the annual Athena Award, recognizing a person or organization in our community who demonstrates “excellence in improving the quality of life for those with disabilities,” and established a Memorandum of Understanding between the Athens Commission on Disabilities and the Ohio University Office for University Accessibility so as to better coordinate our accessibility missions.
Since before being mayor, I have been committed to making the city more accessible to the community and visitors. One of the first changes I made as mayor was to install a lift in the City Building, so all citizens would have access to meet with me in the mayor’s office. The city also adopted the Athens Ohio City Source app (www.ci.athens.oh.us/), allowing citizens to notify us of issues, whether they be potholes, broken sidewalks or non-existent sidewalk curb ramps.
The city staff partners with the Commission on Disabilities to continually improve access. The recent project on Stimson Avenue is a strong example of a collaboration that created access. Stimson Avenue was transformed from a road mired in cracked and sloping sidewalks with utility poles planted in the middle of them into a boulevard with wider, level pathways, clear lines of travel, and curb ramps to guide pedestrians safely across the street. This summer the plantings will add aesthetics and greenery.
Current projects are in place for further accessibility improvements. The City Planning Office is working to complete an ADA Transition Plan, focusing on developing a strategy to address barriers to access in our city buildings. The Commission has worked with the city engineers and Arts, Parks, and Recreation leadership to assist in assessing and providing input on multiple city venues, including our parks and recreational facilities, as well as major streetscaping projects.
I recognize that we still have a long journey ahead of us to improve access for our community and visitors.
One future goal is to improve pedestrian accessibility and add audible pedestrian crossing signals to the major crosswalks in town. We encourage you to contact the city if there is a City building, sidewalk, program or service that is inaccessible, so we will know what issues concern you.
Finally, it is easy to download the new “Athens Ohio City Source” app via the Apple App Store or Google Play to report all types of safety or accessibility concerns that you may have in the city. Together we can make Athens a more accessible city so all citizens can participate in the good things this community has to offer.
Join the Commission’s Walk, Talk, and Roll Friday, June 10, starting at Bella Vino’s on Stimson at 11:30 a.m. and ending 12:15 at Armory Park for a program and refreshments. Contact disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us for more information.
