To the editor:
Dear Anti-vaxers and your enablers,
Enough is enough! It’s time for you to get dressed and go get those shots. Your behavior is endangering our lives as well as yours, and we can no longer let that happen.
You live in a democratic society, remember? That’s one in which we, the people get to decide what is best for ALL the people. So, it’s time for our government leaders to enforce vaccine mandates to protect the lives of all of us who are endangered by the anti-vaxxers among us.
Our nation is at war. The casualties of this war now number 700,000 Americans — 250,000 more than were lost in all the wars in our history. And in this war, there are among us those who appear, in their behavior, to sympathize with the enemy.
Only widespread mandates can stop those sympathizers where they live. We MUST put those mandates in place now. Whose side are you on?
Enough is enough!
Aileen Hall
The Plains, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.