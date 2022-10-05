Athenians for Bodily Autonomy (@ABAohio) invites all to join us in front of the Athens Courthouse uptown at 2pm this Sunday, October 9th--two days before the deadline to register to vote, and three days before early voting begins for the midterm elections.
We are protesting Ohio’s abortion bans, as well as the anti-LGBTQ bills that have been proposed in our statehouse. We aim to energize voters to change the composition of the statehouse to one that will expand rather than destroy human rights.
Meanwhile, we are calling on Athens County officials to publicly pledge their refusal to waste taxpayer resources enforcing these dangerous new laws, to which we do not consent. Please join your voices with ours in demanding reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy for all.
