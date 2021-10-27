To the editor:
Independent council candidate Damon Krane and I have vastly different political views, but I still think he’s the best candidate by far.
I know Damon to be considerate of the views of others, to have a moral compass that is unwaveringly stuck on "fair - no exceptions", and to have so much love for Athens that it honestly scares me.
For years he's been an active member of the community and an advocate for the unrepresented and underrepresented, despite having nothing to personally gain from it.
Rental housing is among the many issues Damon has focused on, and it's a big one. I lived and rented in Athens for several years. I was employed by the university, and my wife graduated from it. We thoroughly enjoyed the experiences we had while being a part of Athens and the relationships we built there. But the one downside to life in Athens, as someone who wasn't quite ready to commit to placing down roots there, was always the rental market. Despite having rented for 12 years before moving to Athens, the housing problems we faced in Athens were entirely new to us, and we haven’t dealt with anything even close to them since.
Many Athens landlords care more about the bottom line than they do about maintaining their properties and adhering to safety regulations. Some of the issues we dealt with while tenants in Athens include: pest infestations, black mold, broken doors and windows, roof leaks, leaky plumbing, shoddy electrical work, broken appliances, no fire extinguishers, and no working smoke detectors.
Maintenance workers would show up unannounced and let themselves into the apartment while we weren't home. One even knocked down a shelf while we were out of town and invited my neighbors in to take a look at the damage.
Athens is a college town, and most (but not all) of the renters are students. Their inexperience and low standards, combined with low housing supply and high demand, plus a high turnover rate of tenants, all allows Athens slumlords to keep getting away with this unacceptable behavior.
Regardless of party lines, this is a serious problem that hurts the city as a whole and puts residents' lives at risk. Damon has been passionate about the issue for at least as long as I've known him, and given the opportunity I'm sure he'll make things right. I urge the people of Athens.
James Little
Athens, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.