A group of incredible citizens from the Athens community will be racing April 23 to raise funds for “reasons” they are passionate about.
The 10th OhioHealth Race for a Reason, sponsored by OhioHealth and the Ohio University sports administration starts at 9:45 am at various locations all central to Peden Stadium.
The event began in 2012 with a triathlon, 5K run and mud run, but has grown over the years to include six different races.
Those races are College of Health and Sciences and Profession triathlon/duathlon; Quidel 5k run, provided by OUCU Financial; ROTC Mud Run, presented by Hugh White Honda of Athens; Power 105 3k Walker, provided by Steak’n Shake; kid’s Splash and Dash, presented by Larry’s Dawg House; and Remote Race, presented by the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The Athens Stars and their reasons are Darrell Fawley, Tunnels to Towers; Eli Conover, Team Heart and Sole; Ginger Schmalenberg, The Gathering Place; and Mason Norman, Ohio University Women’s swimming and diving.
Also participating are Patty Mitchell, Passion Works; Robin Burrow, Appalachian Children’s Coalition; and Tim Martin, Tag Hauschild Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The race averages 890 participants per year and has raised over $605,473 for non-profits, charities and student organizations.
The race asks participants “What’s Your Reason?” allowing each participant to race for a reason meaningful to them. $10 of each participant’s race registration fee goes directly to the reason of their choice.
Registration is now open and this is an event for everyone, regardless of age or skill level. Sign up at www.ohioraceforareason.org. Additional information can also be found on the Ohio Race for a Reason’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Those registering after April 9 are not guaranteed this year’s T-shirt, but would still receive a shirt designed for a past year.
